Alfalfa County, OK

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Alfalfa, Beaver, Cimarron, Ellis, Harper, Major, Texas, Woods by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-06 22:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-07 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Custer, Washita by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 09:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-09 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Custer; Washita FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Oklahoma, southwest Oklahoma and western Oklahoma, including the following counties, in northwest Oklahoma, Blaine. In southwest Oklahoma, Caddo. In western Oklahoma, Custer, Roger Mills and Washita. * WHEN...Until 215 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1258 PM CDT, Heavy rain due to thunderstorms has occured. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Weatherford, Clinton, Hydro, Arapaho, Hammon, Corn, Custer City, Butler, Colony, Strong City, Foss Reservoir, Moorewood and Stafford. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CUSTER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Caddo by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 08:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Caddo FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Oklahoma, southwest Oklahoma and western Oklahoma, including the following counties, in northwest Oklahoma, Blaine. In southwest Oklahoma, Caddo. In western Oklahoma, Custer, Roger Mills and Washita. * WHEN...Until 115 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1017 AM CDT, Heavy rain due to thunderstorms has occured. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Weatherford, Clinton, Hydro, Arapaho, Hammon, Corn, Custer City, Butler, Colony, Strong City, Foss Reservoir, Moorewood and Stafford. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CADDO COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carson, Gray, Hemphill, Hutchinson, Roberts, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 06:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carson; Gray; Hemphill; Hutchinson; Roberts; Wheeler The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Wheeler County in the Panhandle of Texas Northern Carson County in the Panhandle of Texas Southern Hutchinson County in the Panhandle of Texas Northern Gray County in the Panhandle of Texas Southern Roberts County in the Panhandle of Texas Southern Hemphill County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 745 AM CDT. * At 659 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles east of Allison to Pampa to 10 miles south of Fritch, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect some tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Pampa, Borger, Miami, Fritch, Briscoe, White Deer, Skellytown, Sanford, New Mobeetie, Allison, Lora, Kingsmill, Codman and Mobeetie. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
CARSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Atoka, Bryan, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Cotton, Garvin, Hughes by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 07:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Atoka; Bryan; Carter; Cleveland; Coal; Cotton; Garvin; Hughes; Jefferson; Johnston; Lincoln; Love; Marshall; McClain; Murray; Oklahoma; Pontotoc; Pottawatomie; Seminole; Stephens; Tillman SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 331 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS OK . OKLAHOMA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ATOKA BRYAN CARTER CLEVELAND COAL COTTON GARVIN HUGHES JEFFERSON JOHNSTON LINCOLN LOVE MARSHALL MCCLAIN MURRAY OKLAHOMA PONTOTOC POTTAWATOMIE SEMINOLE STEPHENS TILLMAN
ATOKA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bent, Crowley, Kiowa, Otero by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 18:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-07 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bent; Crowley; Kiowa; Otero The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Otero County in southeastern Colorado Southwestern Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado East central Crowley County in southeastern Colorado Northwestern Bent County in southeastern Colorado * Until 700 PM MDT. * At 610 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles west of Arlington, or 24 miles north of La Junta, moving south at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Cheraw, Blue Lake and Arlington. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BENT COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 12:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-09 12:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Las Animas County through 1245 PM MDT At 1210 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles west of Hoehne, or 9 miles north of Trinidad, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hoehne. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, CO
news9.com

Severe Storms Drop Heavy Rain, Hail Across Oklahoma

Severe storms dropped hail across parts of west-central Oklahoma Wednesday morning and even spawned a Tornado Warning for Grady County at one point. Flash flooding was a concern in the Norman area by 9 a.m. If you have weather photos you can share with us safely, send them to pics@news9.net.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Flooding impacts Oklahoma after second day of heavy rainfall

Severe storms continue to move across Oklahoma, bringing another flooding threat to the Sooner State. The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning around 8:40 a.m. for Grady County. The warning has since expired, and flooding has become the biggest concern throughout Oklahoma. Below is a running blog for severe...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dallam by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 21:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-06 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dallam A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN SHERMAN...SOUTHEASTERN DALLAM...MOORE AND NORTHEASTERN HARTLEY COUNTIES At 928 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles west of Dumas, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect some tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Dumas, Cactus and Four Way. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
DALLAM COUNTY, TX
KOCO

Another wave of severe storms cause flooding across Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — Another wave of severe storms caused flooding across Oklahoma. It was a wet morning in Oklahoma and KOCO 5 crews were out keeping everyone up to date as the storm system moved out. Flood waters covered many roads, stranding drivers and even damaging at least one home.
OKLAHOMA STATE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Arapahoe, Baca, Bent, Cheyenne, Crowley, Denver by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 14:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-07 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Arapahoe; Baca; Bent; Cheyenne; Crowley; Denver; Douglas; El Paso; Elbert; Huerfano; Kiowa; Kit Carson; Las Animas; Lincoln; Logan; Morgan; Otero; Phillips; Prowers; Pueblo; Sedgwick; Teller; Washington; Weld; Yuma SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 322 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS CO . COLORADO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS ARAPAHOE BACA BENT CHEYENNE CROWLEY DENVER DOUGLAS ELBERT EL PASO HUERFANO KIOWA KIT CARSON LAS ANIMAS LINCOLN LOGAN MORGAN OTERO PHILLIPS PROWERS PUEBLO SEDGWICK TELLER WASHINGTON WELD YUMA
DENVER, CO
News On 6

Portions Of Oklahoma County, Central Oklahoma Experience Heavy Rain

As a storm system moved across Oklahoma Tuesday morning, several counties were issued either a Flash Flood Warning or a Severe Thunderstorm Warning. : Meteorologist Hannah Scholl Explains How Hydroplaning Works. To view News 9's interactive radar, click here. ***. 9:46 a.m. UPDATE: A Flood Warning has been issued for...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

Traffic conditions along I-35 could become 'unmanageable in the coming years

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Traffic conditions on I-35 in the Oklahoma City metro could become "unmanageable" in the coming years without significant action being taken, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation. Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) Chief Engineer Brian Taylor gave a presentation to commissioners on Monday about...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Community Policy