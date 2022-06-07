ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Angelina Jolie’s Brother: 5 Things To Know About James Haven

By Erin Silvia
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VOVj6_0g2e11yA00
Image Credit: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Angelina Jolie‘s brother James Haven, 49, has been in the spotlight with his famous sister on and off throughout the years, but their relationship is reportedly not as close as it used to be. The 47-year-old actress’ only sibling, whose parents are Jon Voight and the late Marcheline Bertrand, has made public appearances with her at various times during her fame, and despite living a low-key life most of the time, he has an impressive career and history of his own. Find out more about James and his life with Angelina below!

James is also an actor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05y060_0g2e11yA00
James Haven on a red carpet. ( Featureflash Photo Agency)

Like Angelina, the talented star has appeared in various films and television shows since 1998. He started out in a small role in Angelina’s film Gia and has appeared in other popular movies since then, including Hell’s Kitchen, Original Sin, Monster’s Ball, Breaking Dawn, and Stay Alive. The television shows he’s appeared in include CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and The Game.

In addition to acting, he’s been the executive board director of Artivist, which is a festival in Los Angeles that puts a spotlight on various issues, including human rights, animal rights, and environmental issues.

He was once Angelina’s kids’ nanny.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ImwRP_0g2e11yA00
Angelina Jolie and James Haven at an event. (Bei/Shutterstock)

Shortly after Angelina’s split from her husband Brad Pitt in 2016, James reportedly moved in to step in the role of not only uncle, but head nanny to some of the other nannies looking after Angelina and Brad’s six children, who include Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox. She reportedly fired him in 2017, however, and their close relationship has reportedly drifted away since then.

His niece Shiloh was named after him.

James revealed that Shiloh was supposed to be his middle name when he was born in 1973, but his parents changed their minds, in a 2007 interview with Grazia. When Shiloh was born in 2006, Angelina apparently remembered and loved the name so much, that she chose it for her daughter.

“At the last second, my parents gave me Haven instead. It was very cool when Brad and Angie came to me and said, ‘We’re thinking of names and our favorite is Shiloh. We know that was your original name, so would that be OK?’,” James told the outlet. “I was almost in tears – I was so honored.”

He sparked controversy when he & Angelina kissed at the 2000 Oscars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48r5fk_0g2e11yA00
Angelina Jolie and James Haven hug at an event. (Featureflash Photo Agency)

The brother and sister attended the ceremony together and shared a smooch on the lips as they posed on the red carpet. It caused eyebrows to raise and made headlines everywhere, becoming a now-infamous moment. Angelina’s acceptance speech for winning Best Actress for her role in Girl, Interrupted, also got the attention that night when she said she was “in love” with James.

Despite the confusion of some viewers, both James and Angelina were reportedly going through a difficult time behind the scenes during that time when their mother began treatment after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer, which she passed away from seven years later. They reportedly spent that same day at the hospital before stepping out on the carpet for one of the biggest award shows in the world. “Nobody in the world knew that they spent the day in the hospital. It was like, ‘Look where we’re at now.’ But the world saw something incestual,” an insider told Radar Online.

James became a born-again Christian in 2009.

Since embracing his religion, he has reportedly been a part of Saddleback Church in Lake Forest, CA and was apparently training to be a youth minister in 2012. Being a Christian is reportedly what led him to mending things with his father, Jon, after years of being estranged from him, and he allegedly encouraged Angelina to do the same.

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Tom Cruise Fury: Katie Holmes' 'Vengeful' Ex Relaunched War With Nicole Kidman? Top Gun Actor's Film Studio Faces Copyright Infringement Lawsuit

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman shocked the world when they announced their decision to split in 2001 after being together for 11 years and sharing two children. Up to this day, the former lovebirds continue to confuse their avid followers since neither of them has addressed or revealed what exactly led to their revered Hollywood split.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
Jon Voight
Person
James Haven
Elle

Kourtney Kardashian Wears Blazer With No Shirt For Dinner With Travis Barker and Kids

On Saturday, June 4, Kourtney Kardashian stepped out with her new husband Travis Barker and their blended family for dinner at Nobu and she was dressed to impress. All in black, Kourtney was wearing a large blazer that buttoned over her semi-sheer bralette and a short skirt that was just visible through the buttoned lapels. She accessorized with a small black purse and a pair of sandal heels.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Csi#Artivist
HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise Reportedly Embarrassed About One Specific Detail In 'Top Gun: Maverick', Insider Spills

Say it ain't so!Top Gun: Maverick producer Jerry Bruckheimer spilled the beans that despite Tom Cruise's widespread reputation for doing his own complicated and dangerous stunts on set, the actor was not allowed to fly the F-18 Super Hornet in the highly anticipated action sequel. Cruise takes pride in his abilities as a stuntman as well as an performer of the arts. Previously calling himself an "aerobatic pilot," he once stated he's done "more aerial sequences than any other actor."However, the U.S. Navy was reportedly uncomfortable with allowing the Mission Impossible star to pilot the $70 million military aircraft without...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Elite Daily

Kourtney “Hysterically Cried” After Breaking Her $1M Engagement Ring

Once upon a time, when the Kardashians were still on E!, Kim Kardashian cried after losing her diamond earring in the ocean, and Kourtney Kardashian replied, “Kim, there’s people that are dying.” I have a feeling that Kim might be holding that moment over her sister’s head at the moment. During the May 12 episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, Kourtney broke her engagement ring, and her reaction was just as intense as Kim’s. (To be fair, the ring was from Travis Barker, the love of her life, and worth $1 million. Kim’s earring was “only” $75,000.)
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Alex Rodriguez & Girlfriend Kathryne Padgett Go On Public Date, Onlooker Claims His New Lady 'Looks Kind Of Crazy'

Yikes! Earlier this year, Alex Rodriguez and bodybuilding competitor Kathryne "Kat" Padgett sparked rumors of a budding romance as they began attending a multitude of NBA games together, but at their most recent outing on May 25, his new flame made it clear they're an item.According to a Page Six eyewitness at the Miami Heat basketball game, Padgett was "very touchy" with the athlete, though he didn't do much to reciprocate her physical affections."She’s definitely way more touchy than [he is]. She gets really close to his face while talking and smiling," the onlooker spilled. "She looks kind of crazy...
MLB
OK! Magazine

In The Buff! Rumer Willis Snaps A Series Of Sultry Selfies From The Bathtub

For Rumer Willis, self-care Sunday is a warm bath and an impromptu photo shoot!On June 5, the actress uploaded a few snaps of herself from the bathtub without much explanation, simply captioning the post, "😮😏😜☺️." The star, 33, had nothing on aside from some jewelry, and her orange locks were tied up with the bangs hanging loose."A gorgeous girly... 👏👏👏," commented one fan, while another declared, "Prettiest woman ever." As usual, plenty of people likened the Empire alum's looks to that of her famous mom, Demi Moore, 59. "You're beautiful just like your mother," commented a fan, as another echoed,...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Look-A-Like Daughter Apple Stuns In White Gown On Her 18th Birthday

Gwyneth Paltrow gushed about her baby girl, Apple, on her 18th birthday! The Oscar winner, 49, took to her Instagram on Saturday, May 14, to share a heartwarming tribute to her look-a-like daughter, whom she shares with her Coldplay lead singer ex Chris Martin. The sweet message included a stunning photo of Apple posing in a mirror as she slayed in a gorgeous white gown. They grow up so fast!
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Amber Heard makes rare comment about baby daughter Oonagh

Amber Heard has revealed very little about her daughter Oonagh since sharing the news of her birth in a surprise announcement on Instagram in July 2021. On Monday, however, the Aquaman actress made a rare comment about her one-year-old while on the stand in court. Amber, who was married to...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
199K+
Followers
18K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy