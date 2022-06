OKLAHOMA CITY - Brent Venables sat perched in the second row from the top of the first section at USA Hall of Fame Stadium as he looked on at the dominance in front of him. The new Oklahoma head football coach was in attendance Wednesday during No. 1 Oklahoma’s (58-3) dominating 16-1 win over Texas (47-21-1), not just as a spectator, but as a student.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO