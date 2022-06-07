ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Amazing Oklahomans: Carlee Harp

By News 9
news9.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur Amazing Oklahoman Monday is Carlee Harp. Carlee is turning 10...

www.news9.com

Comments / 0

Related
news9.com

Governor Kevin Stitt To Announce New Manufacturing Facility Coming To Stillwater

On Thursday, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt will announce a first-of-its-kind manufacturing facility coming to Stillwater. According to the Governor's office, the company is expected to invest more than $100 million into the facility and develop things like electric vehicles, wind turbines, electronic devices and military hardware. The announcement is set...
news9.com

Oklahoma Senatorial Candidates Discuss Gun Legislation

Republican U.S. Senatorial candidates discussed their stances on gun legislation following mass shootings in Tulsa and Texas. "Are we creating a soft target where people know they aren't armed," said T.W. Shannon. "Now is not the time for Republicans or anybody else to bend on our Second Amendment rights." Dahm...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

OTA Looking To Secure Funding For Controversial Turnpike Expansion

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority gives the green light to issuing more than $1 billion in funding as part of its multi-billion dollar expansion plan. Those different projects include widening sections of the Kilpatrick and Turner Turnpike and the controversial building of new turnpikes in Cleveland County. Now that the Turnpike...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
Oklahoma State
news9.com

Oklahoma Wildlife Department Stocks "Tiger Bass" On Grand Lake; Pro Angler Donation Kicks Off Program

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation is working to grow bigger bass in Grand Lake. Fisheries biologists stocked thousands of Tiger Bass in the lake this month. The fish are a first generation (F1) Florida strain/northern strain largemouth bass hybrid, also known as Tiger Bass, which are more aggressive and grow larger than the largemouth bass that are native to Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

'Hunger-Free Campus Act' Aims To Help Students In Need

Eight Oklahoma colleges are receiving a total of $200,000 to help students get food. The "Hunger-Free Campus Act" will take money from the state budget and give it to colleges for students in need. The pilot program will select two four-year universities, two regional colleges and four community colleges. Each...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoman
news9.com

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Parts Of Green Country

The National Weather Service has extended a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Adair, Cherokee, Choctaw, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Sequoyah and Wagoner counties until 8 a.m. on Friday morning. Update 6:09 a.m. 6/10/2022. Several watches and warnings are in effect across Green Country as a...
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy