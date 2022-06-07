Amazing Oklahomans: Carlee Harp

On Thursday, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt will announce a first-of-its-kind manufacturing facility coming to Stillwater. According to the Governor's office, the company is expected to invest more than $100 million into the facility and develop things like electric vehicles, wind turbines, electronic devices and military hardware. The announcement is set...
Starting this fall, the Oklahoma state flag will no longer be flown on Cherokee Nation property except under special circumstances. A signed executive order calls for establishing appropriate decorum on property in the interest of the Cherokee people, including setting standards for any flag on display. Cherokee Nation Principal Chief...
Republican U.S. Senatorial candidates discussed their stances on gun legislation following mass shootings in Tulsa and Texas. "Are we creating a soft target where people know they aren't armed," said T.W. Shannon. "Now is not the time for Republicans or anybody else to bend on our Second Amendment rights." Dahm...
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority gives the green light to issuing more than $1 billion in funding as part of its multi-billion dollar expansion plan. Those different projects include widening sections of the Kilpatrick and Turner Turnpike and the controversial building of new turnpikes in Cleveland County. Now that the Turnpike...
The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation is working to grow bigger bass in Grand Lake. Fisheries biologists stocked thousands of Tiger Bass in the lake this month. The fish are a first generation (F1) Florida strain/northern strain largemouth bass hybrid, also known as Tiger Bass, which are more aggressive and grow larger than the largemouth bass that are native to Oklahoma.
Thousands in Oklahoma remain in the dark as Friday morning showers and storms swept across the state. As of 11:50 a.m., Oklahoma Gas and Electric is reporting more than 800 customers (843) are without power in Oklahoma City. The company said Friday that the outages have been spread out around...
Eight Oklahoma colleges are receiving a total of $200,000 to help students get food. The "Hunger-Free Campus Act" will take money from the state budget and give it to colleges for students in need. The pilot program will select two four-year universities, two regional colleges and four community colleges. Each...
A U.S. Marine transport aircraft carrying five Marines went down Wednesday afternoon in a remote part of Southern California. The MV-22 Osprey, belonging to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, went down in a desert area near Glamis, California, Maj. Mason Englehart confirmed to CBS News. The crash occurred at around 12:25 p.m. local time.
The National Weather Service has extended a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Adair, Cherokee, Choctaw, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Sequoyah and Wagoner counties until 8 a.m. on Friday morning. Update 6:09 a.m. 6/10/2022. Several watches and warnings are in effect across Green Country as a...
