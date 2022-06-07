‘Absolutely horrific’: Nashville family searches for answers on 5-year anniversary of disappearance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — June 6, 2022 marks exactly five years since anyone saw 18-year-old Brooke Anderson alive. Her disappearance remains a mystery .

“Today marking five years is absolutely horrific,” said De’Anna Anderson, Brooke’s Aunt.

Brooke’s family has never stopped searching for answers. Back in 2017, Brooke was seen in the East Nashville area, near Trinity Lane. Those who love her the most say it’s hard to stay positive as time goes on.

“You’ve got one part of you that’s like maybe she’ll pop up, but deep down you know that she’s not going to pop up,” explained De’Anna.

At the time of her disappearance, Brooke had a one-year-old baby. While the family explained it was not uncommon for Brooke to go missing from time to time, when she missed her baby’s birthday, the family knew something was wrong. Now, they are preparing for the worse.

“She was only 18. I do not think she lived to see her 19th birthday,” De’Anna said. “Even just riding down a road, you’ll look in a field and think, could she be in that field?”

De’Anna told News 2, that at times, the facts and theories can become overwhelming. However, she stands firm, that someone knows something.

“When I look at her pictures, it hurts my heart so bad to know that she couldn’t escape it, whatever it was, she couldn’t escape it, and it ended up, what took her out of this world, and away from the family, away from her son,” said De’Anna.

The days turned into weeks, weeks turned into months, and the months turned into five years. The Metro Nashville Police Department told News 2 that they are actively pursuing all leads and are examining all evidence.

“She was beautiful, she was sweet, she loved animals. she was feisty, she was very independent,” De’Anna said. “Come forward, because this is horrible, please have a conscious please tell what you know. If you had to live this nightmare, you would know, we should not be going through this five years later.”

The family has raised a $1500 cash reward through a GoFundMe page for information leading to Brooke being found or leading to the location of her body.

⏩ Find more Top Stories from wkrn.com

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (615) 74-CRIME. Callers can remain anonymous.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.