ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

‘Absolutely horrific’: Nashville family searches for answers on 5-year anniversary of disappearance

By Mye Owens
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T6vcj_0g2dxpcL00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — June 6, 2022 marks exactly five years since anyone saw 18-year-old Brooke Anderson alive. Her disappearance remains a mystery .

“Today marking five years is absolutely horrific,” said De’Anna Anderson, Brooke’s Aunt.

Brooke’s family has never stopped searching for answers. Back in 2017, Brooke was seen in the East Nashville area, near Trinity Lane. Those who love her the most say it’s hard to stay positive as time goes on.

Hendersonville homes damaged by falling rocks from nearby construction site

“You’ve got one part of you that’s like maybe she’ll pop up, but deep down you know that she’s not going to pop up,” explained De’Anna.

At the time of her disappearance, Brooke had a one-year-old baby. While the family explained it was not uncommon for Brooke to go missing from time to time, when she missed her baby’s birthday, the family knew something was wrong. Now, they are preparing for the worse.

“She was only 18. I do not think she lived to see her 19th birthday,” De’Anna said. “Even just riding down a road, you’ll look in a field and think, could she be in that field?”

De’Anna told News 2, that at times, the facts and theories can become overwhelming. However, she stands firm, that someone knows something.

‘This is a public health hazard’: Suicide prevention project underway on Natchez Trace bridge

“When I look at her pictures, it hurts my heart so bad to know that she couldn’t escape it, whatever it was, she couldn’t escape it, and it ended up, what took her out of this world, and away from the family, away from her son,” said De’Anna.

The days turned into weeks, weeks turned into months, and the months turned into five years. The Metro Nashville Police Department told News 2 that they are actively pursuing all leads and are examining all evidence.

“She was beautiful, she was sweet, she loved animals. she was feisty, she was very independent,” De’Anna said. “Come forward, because this is horrible, please have a conscious please tell what you know. If you had to live this nightmare, you would know, we should not be going through this five years later.”

The family has raised a $1500 cash reward through a GoFundMe page for information leading to Brooke being found or leading to the location of her body.

Find more Top Stories from wkrn.com

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (615) 74-CRIME. Callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 4

Related
WSMV

Family unharmed after East Nashville home shot multiple times

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An East Nashville family was unharmed after someone shot at least 15 times toward their home. Trevor Silva and his wife have lived in their home on Ninth Street for more than 10 years, but they said it hasn’t exactly been easy. More than 15 bullet holes along the bottom half of Silva’s home was there on Wednesday.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Hendersonville, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brooke Anderson
WKRN

High-priced mowers stolen - again

High-priced mowers stolen from Hendersonville, TN. 2 men arrested in MNPD undercover trafficking operation. COVID-19 outbreak closes Davidson County clerk’s …
WKRN News 2

Human trafficking concerns: Officals warn to be ‘mindful of surroundings’ at CMA Fest, other large events

As Nashville gears up for the return of CMA Fest, it’s not just country music that will be on center stage. For Mary Trapnell and her team, human trafficking is their main focus for this year’s festival. “Anytime there is money being spent you can rest assured that the human trafficking industry will find a way to be there because they’re a business."
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Nashville#Trinity Lane#Natchez Trace
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5ny.com

Man who raps about robbing ATMs arrested for robbing ATM

A man who raps about robbing ATMs was arrested for robbing an ATM. Ladesion Riley, 30, was one of four people arrested in Tennessee on Monday. The Nashville Police Department says the four carried out a plot to rob an ATM technician as he serviced a Bank of America machine.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

33K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy