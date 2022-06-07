ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Kamala Harris says overturning Roe vs. Wade could impact other privacy rights

By Daniel Uria
UPI News
 2 days ago
June 6 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday warned that the Supreme Court's pending decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade could threaten other privacy rights.

Harris stressed the importance of upholding the abortion protections provided by the landmark Supreme Court case in a meeting with faith leaders on reproductive rights and some of the other "most urgent challenges facing our communities" at the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor on Monday.

"I do believe that when we look at the challenge that we will face when that decision comes down, a part of it will be that it will directly, if not indirectly, impact other privacy rights, including the right to have access to contraception and the right to marry the person you love," she said before the meeting.

In May, a leaked Supreme Court opinion signaled that its six conservative justices plan to overturn the landmark 1973 decision before the high court's term ends this month and a largely symbolic proposal to safeguard legalized abortion nationwide by enshrining the practice in federal law failed in a 49-51 Senate vote.

Harris and the faith leaders "underscored the importance of ensuring that healthcare decisions are made by women without government interference" and affirmed the key role that faith leaders play in "bringing people together to move our country in the direction of justice," according to a readout of the conversation released by the White House.

"It's very important, I think, for us to agree and it's an important point to make that to support Roe vs. Wade and all it stands for does not mean giving up core beliefs," Harris said. "It is simply about agreeing that a woman should be able to make that decision with her faith leader, with her family, with her physician -- and that the government should not be making that decision for her."

During the meeting, Harris also raised the issue of gun violence amid multiple mass shootings throughout the nation in recent weeks as Congress works to agree on legislation to prevent further shootings.

The vice president also noted the threat of racially motivated violence, adding that the nation must address "how hate manifests itself in violent acts, most of which are committed with the use of guns."

"We have been experiencing in terms of what I call an 'epidemic of hate,' where we have seen so many communities who are being targeted -- individuals who are being targeted simply because of who they are," she said.

Harris added that "sensible laws" that are "rules-based with a goal of being a civil society" are necessary to combat the shootings.

Painted
2d ago

Kamalla is a marxist terrorist flooding the US with tens of millions of river waders from the slums and prisons of the entire third world and transporting them in secrecy to US communities.

81
Bill Jennings
2d ago

i could honestly say I dont care what she has to say.she has no credibility and is only in there for the ride.what has she done after being the vp of the usa? and on top of that what did she accomplish prior to becoming vp? absolutely nothing good that anyone would or could remember.

48
The Protagonist
2d ago

it's quite amazing when they speak of privacy rights. I would like to know was that same sentiment given to the patriot act, NSA collection of personal data, Covid vaccine tracing and other nefarious privacy intrusions. 🤔

30
UPI News

