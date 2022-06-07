ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notice of Jun 07, Tuesday Iowa Governor Election

2022 Election Expert
Iowa is holding an election for governor and lieutenant governor on November 8, 2022. The primary is scheduled for June 7, 2022. The filing deadline was March 18, 2022.

On Tuesday, Jun 07, there will be 2 primary elections.

1. Democratic primary for Governor of Iowa

Candidates(1):

  • Deidre DeJear
2. Republican primary for Governor of Iowa

Candidates(1):

Third-Party Race Ratings

We collect race ratings from 3 outlets. Each race rating indicates whether one party is perceived to have an advantage in the race and, if so, the degree of advantage:

Notes:Solid ratings indicate that one party has a strong advantage.
Likely ratings indicate that one party has an advantage , but an upset is possible.
Lean ratings indicate that one party has a small advantage, but the race is competitive.
Tie ratings indicate that neither party has an advantage.

Click here for more details.

We Are Iowa

Democrat Deidre DeJear faces challenge to unseat Iowa Gov. Reynolds

DES MOINES, Iowa — After running unopposed in Iowa's primary election, Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds holds a huge fundraising edge over Democrat Deidre DeJear in a state that has become increasingly friendly to conservative candidates. DeJear, a 36-year-old businesswoman who also faced no primary opposition, is seeking to become...
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

OTHER VOICES: A mean, disappointing 2022 Iowa legislative session

The 2022 session of the Iowa Legislature had a mean streak. On the session’s first day, Senate President Jake Chapman, a Republican from Adel, declared that public schools and the media have a “sinister agenda” aimed at harming children. With that began a session where many majority Republicans and GOP Gov. Kim Reynolds assailed public education. Chapman even proposed legislation that would have made teachers and school staff into criminals for making books he dubbed obscene available in libraries.
WHO 13

Reynolds helps oust 4 sitting GOP legislators in primary

DES MOINES, IA — It is not usual for a sitting governor to endorse several newcomer candidates. But Governor Kim Reynolds endorsed four candidates in the House who are for public tax dollars for private school funding; and every single one of them won Tuesday night. Zachary Dieken won the Republican primary for District 5, […]
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

In Iowa, Republicans outnumbered Democrats in Tuesday's primary election

DES MOINES, Iowa — Voter turnout inTuesday's primary election was higher than in previous ones, according to unofficial numbers released by Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate. More than 356,000 Iowans participated in the election. That's the second-highest total for a primary since 1994. Additionally, more than 73,000 Iowans...
IOWA STATE
1380kcim.com

Winners Declared For State And Federal Office Races In 2022 Iowa Primaries

After winning his party’s nomination over two competitors, a retired Navy admiral, Democrat Mike Franken, will challenge Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley’s reelection this fall. Franken beat former congresswoman Abby Finkenauer and physician Glenn Hurst on Tuesday to earn the right to run against Grassley. The veteran Republican is seeking an eighth Senate term. Franken’s primary win is something of a surprise, given that Finkenauer was better known throughout the state. Her 2018 victory over a Republican congressman made her the second-youngest woman elected to Congress. Grassley won the Republican nomination over a state legislator and lawyer from Sioux City, Jim Carlin. In Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District, State Senator Zach Nunn edged Gary Leffler and Nicole Hasso to challenge Democrat Cindy Axne. A Des Moines businessman, Todd Halbur, defeated former State Representative Mary Ann Hanusa for the Republican nomination for Iowa State Auditor. Linn County Auditor Joel Miller beat Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker to run against Republican Secretary of State Paul Pate during the upcoming midterm elections, slated for Nov. 8. Carroll County did not have any contested races on the ballot. Over 355,000 Iowans participated in Tuesday’s primary or about 16 percent of registered voters. Full results from the 2022 Iowa Primaries can be found included with this story on our website.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa Primary Election: Find results here

DES MOINES, Iowa — Polls closed at 8 p.m. for Iowa’s Primary Election. Iowans are making their voices heard in several key races, including the House and Senate. The votes will set the stage for the November midterms. Find election results below or check with your county auditor’s...
ourquadcities.com

Second Amendment rights in Iowa to be on November ballot

Gun policies continue to be a hot debate topic in the U.S. after the recent mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, with lawmakers struggling to agree on how to take action. But in Iowa specifically, gun policies could get even more attention over the next six months. That’s because voters...
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Thursday, June 9th, 2022

(Washington, DC) -- A Hollywood actor who is a native of Uvalde, Texas -- and a gun owner -- met with Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley to talk about ways to prevent future mass shootings. Grassley says Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves met with him in his Senate office Tuesday, and that McConaughey wanted to know more about Grassley’s bill that would have the Secret Service Threat Assessment Center advise schools on how to recognize the warning signs of student behavior that might turn deadly. Grassley told him the bill is being held up by New Jersey Democrat Cory Booker, to which he says McConaughey “took a real interest” in that and said “he was going to have a conversation” with him about it. In a speech at the White House Tuesday, McConaughey expressed support for raising the age for buying A-R-15-style assault rifles from 18 to 21.
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Reynolds’ Backed Candidates Defeat Handful Of House GOP Members

Des Moines, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds endorsed a handful of GOP Primary candidates for Iowa House seats. All were running against House Republicans who opposed her state scholarships for 10-thousand students and the governor’s picks won on Tuesday. Reynolds helped defeat the Republican chairman of the House...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

2022 Iowa Primary Results

IOWA STATE
2022 Election Expert

News and information about the 2022 election

