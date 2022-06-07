ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Worth, TX

Body of teenager who had been wading with friends found in Lake Worth, officials say

By Emerson Clarridge
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 5 days ago

The body of a 16-year-old boy who waded with friends into the water of Lake Worth was found on Tuesday after about 13 hours, authorities said.

When others in the group returned to the shore on Monday evening, they realized that Sergio Molina was not with them. Authorities were called about 8 p.m. for the possible drowning near Camp Joy Park in Fort Worth.

Game wardens, Fort Worth Marshal’s Office deputies and Fort Worth firefighters searched until late in the night and again on Tuesday morning.

About 9:15 a.m., game wardens using sonar equipment found Molina’s body, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Molina was identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office, which did not immediately release the city where he lived.

