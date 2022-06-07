ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Body found in tent next to Bend Parkway off-ramp

By KTVZ News Team
KTVZ
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBend police got a call from a man saying his friend...

ktvz.com

Comments / 8

kezi.com

Investigators ask for information in decades-old Eugene cold case

EUGENE, Ore. -- Investigators with the Eugene Police Department are seeking any clues that will lead to finding the killer of Janet Shanahan. Family and friends are adding renewed energy to the search by offering a $45,000 reward for the identification, arrest and conviction of her killer. On April 21,...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Lane County Search and Rescue finds deceased individual after surfer goes missing

FLORENCE, Ore. -- The Lane County Sheriff’s Office reports that a deceased individual has been found near the last known location of a missing surfer. The LCSO reports that at about 10:30 p.m. on June 8 they received a call about a missing surfer in the area of Heceta Beach, north of Florence. Deputies report that Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue as well as United States Coast guard personnel started searching the area.
LANE COUNTY, OR
Carscoops

This Motorcycle And Truck Smash Is More Complicated Than It Looks

Warning: Although no one was killed in the following video, it does contain a collision that some viewers might find upsetting. The video starts the same way as so many do in your feed and mine. A bunch of cool cars are turning out from a smaller road onto a bigger one, looking like they’re leaving a car show. We’ve seen enough of these things that we’re already expecting some Mustang-driving clown to get a little over excited with his right foot application and end up pirouetting into the scenery, or maybe to veer left, then right, trying to catch a slide, before mildly T-boning another innocent car coming the other way.
JUNCTION CITY, OR
kezi.com

Deputies request assistance identifying human remains in Lowell

LOWELL, Ore. -- The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the human remains found late last month near West Boundary Road. On May 26, the LCSO responded to a call and found human remains near West Boundary Road in Lowell. Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim had died in suspicious circumstances several weeks before the remains were found. Investigators with the LCSO have not yet been able to identify the victim and have released more details about the remains in an effort to get the public’s help in identifying them.
LOWELL, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Searchers recover body from Crooked River believed to be missing Bend-area man, DCSO says

Searchers recovered a man’s body from the Crooked River at the Ogden Wayside north of Terrebonne on Monday that matches the description of a 36-year-old Bend-area man last seen when he was dropped off in the area six days earlier, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. The post Searchers recover body from Crooked River believed to be missing Bend-area man, DCSO says appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
oregontoday.net

Death Investigation Heceta Head, June 10

LCSO release – At approximately 10:30pm Wednesday night the Sheriff’s Office received a call about an overdue surfer in the area of Heceta Beach north of Florence. Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue along with United States Coast Guard personnel responded and began searching the area. Close to noon Thursday, Coast Guard personnel located a deceased subject in the water not far from where the overdue surfer was believed to have been surfing. The identity of the involved is being withheld at this time. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.
FLORENCE, OR
kezi.com

Missing elderly woman found safe and sound

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Police Department and a local family are asking for help to find a missing elderly woman. Eugene police say that Ruth Anne Rutledge, 90, was last seen leaving the area of 32nd Avenue on foot. According to police, she was reported missing by family members.
EUGENE, OR
#Foul Play
kezi.com

Albany car chase ends in four-car pileup, suspect arrested

ALBANY, Ore. -- A suspected burglar was arrested yesterday morning after a car chase that ended with four seriously damaged vehicles, Albany police say. Officials said that on June 8 at about 9:30 a.m. Albany police received a report of a suspicious person at a local convenience store. Police say that when they arrived, they noted that the suspect’s car matched the description of a stolen car. Police later confirmed that the vehicle had indeed been stolen from a dealership in Salem. Police add that when they approached the suspect, later identified as Grant Tyler Rasband, 24, of Salem, he drove off and led police on a chase through town.
ALBANY, OR
KTVZ

Hundreds participate in the March for Our Lives rally in downtown Bend

At the corner of Wall Street and Greenwood Avenue in downtown Bend, hundreds of people came out to participate in the March for Our Lives rally Saturday afternoon. It was one of several such events across the nation, urging new steps in response to the recent series of mass shootings. Ryan Spinks said high school organizers reached out to him and Makenzie Christy, who were putting on the event, hoping to do the same as them.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Man arrested for murder, arson after townhome fire in Bend

A Bend man with a criminal past has been arrested for murder after a man was found dead in his townhome early Tuesday morning. The fire happened just before 2:30 a.m. at Daggett Townhomes in the 2000 block of NE Daggett Lane, a couple blocks northwest of St. Charles Hospital.
BEND, OR
kezi.com

Man hospitalized after stabbing in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. -- One man was sent to the hospital after he was allegedly stabbed by another man in Eugene. At 2:27 a.m. Thursday morning Eugene Police said they responded to reports of a stabbing with the suspect being chased by witnesses in the area of East 13th and Mill Street in Eugene.
EUGENE, OR
kptv.com

Human remains found off road in Lane County, deputies say

LANE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – An investigation is underway after human remains were found off a Lane County road in late May, deputies say. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office revealed on Monday the remains were found May 26 off W. Boundary Road, east of Lowell. The remains were...
LANE COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Bend police cancel CERT training near schools after public outcry

The Bend Police Department was scheduled to conduct training Thursday, which would have included the sounds of gunshots, near two schools. But after members of the community raised concerns, that training was called off. The Central Oregon Emergency Response Team was planning to train at a home near St. Francis...
BEND, OR
kptv.com

$45,000 reward offered for help solving 1969 Eugene cold case

EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) – A $45,000 reward is being offered for tips in one of the Eugene Police Department’s oldest cold cases – the 1969 death of 22-year-old Janet Lynn Shanahan. In April 1969, Shanahan had been married to 23-year-old Christopher John Shanahan for about 10 months...
EUGENE, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Redmond man accused of murder in Cloverdale woman’s killing in court; DCSO seeks public’s help, info

Redmond resident Alexander Smith, 22, made his first court appearance Monday afternoon, with his lawyers waiving any formal reading of the second-degree murder and other charges until his arraignment in a week on an expected grand jury indictment. The post Redmond man accused of murder in Cloverdale woman’s killing in court; DCSO seeks public’s help, info appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR

