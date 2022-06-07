ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Outdoor Marine Aquarium Feeding

 2 days ago

What is the connection between mangrove and coral reef communities?...

natureworldnews.com

Fisherman Films Killer Whale on US Coast, Experts Anticipate Orca - Shark Showdown

Killer whales and great white sharks could collide in a dangerous ocean encounter, with experts concerned that sharks returning to the US coast could provoke orcas to attack. Experts fear that a vicious attack between two top ocean-based predators could occur soon off the coast of the United States. A...
a-z-animals.com

Discover 8 Animals Invading Florida!

Is that an alligator swimming through the Everglades? No, it is a giant snake! Burmese Pythons are invading Florida. They have moved into the Everglades Park area and are wreaking havoc on the other species that call the Everglades their home. What other non-native animals are invading Florida? Are there 8-inch poisonous toads? What about the largest rodent in the world? Let’s discover 8 animals invading Florida!
FLORIDA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Sharks in Lakes: Discover the Only Shark Infested Lakes on Earth

Sharks in Lakes: Discover the Only Shark Infested Lakes on Earth. Traveling to bodies of water for relaxation and to take in the sights is a common recreational goal. Most of these bodies of water play host to entire ecosystems full of plants and animals. Have you discovered that some of the tranquil-looking lakes of the world are infested with sharks?
ANIMALS
a-z-animals.com

Watch a Shark Bite an Alligator In South Carolina

At a dock at Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, you wouldn’t want to take a plunge in the water. While it’s a scenic and beautiful area, there are creatures that like to stir things up near the shore. In early October, two of the world’s most lethal apex predators, a large shark, and an alligator, are seen swimming near a dock.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Sharks that Can Travel Up River Rapids Like Salmon

Discover the Sharks that Can Travel Up River Rapids Like Salmon. Discovering that bull sharks can travel up river rapids like salmon is a little jarring considering their size. They’re between 7 to 11 feet long and weigh up to 500 lbs. Where are people discovering these sharks jumping rapids?
ANIMALS
Thrillist

This Chain of Islands in South Florida Is the Perfect Summer Getaway

When you strip away the omnipresent Disney and admittedly-pretty-funny Florida Man stereotypes that plague the Sunshine State, you just might see America's southeasternmost extremity for what it really is: a subtropical-to-tropical paradise. Here you’ll find 1,350 miles of convivial coastline, an effervescent ecosystem teeming with nature not found anywhere else in the States, and a melting pot of (not all gray-headed) thalassophiles blissed out on the salt life.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Humpback whale that ‘thanked’ rescuers who freed it from illegal net dies after beaching week later

A 46ft long humpback whale that ‘thanked’ divers who rescued it from an illegal fishing net has died just days later. The 30 tonne mammal was spotted three miles off the coast of Mallorca on May 20, caught in a red net that left it unable to open its mouth. A team of divers from Palma de Mallorca’s Aquarium helped free the huge creature before sending on its way. The group said the whale had appeared to give what looked like “a little thank you sign” before swimming off.But a week later on Thursday 27 May the same creature...
ANIMALS
americanmilitarynews.com

Bumblebees are fish, California court rules

A California court ruled last week that a bumblebee is legally a fish, allowing it to be protected under the state’s endangered species laws. Court documents from Almond Alliance of California v. Fish and Game Commission showed that the California State Appellate Court of the Third District determined that the word “fish … is not limited solely to aquatic species” and applies to a “terrestrial invertebrate” like the bumblebee.
CALIFORNIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover The Largest Hammerhead Shark Ever Recorded

There are more than 400 species of sharks alive today in the waters all around the world. However, there are none as unusual as hammerhead sharks. Easily recognizable by their distinctive shaped head, hammerheads live in many coastal regions around the world. Although the smallest of the hammerhead sharks is a little over two feet long, others can grow to incredible sizes. But just how big can they get? Join us as we discover the largest hammerhead shark ever recorded!
WILDLIFE
natureworldnews.com

Dead Beaked Whale with Strange Wounds Washes Up on a California Beach

A dead beaked whale washes up on a California beach recently, and experts are not certain which species the dolphin-like whale carcass belongs to. The corpse belonged to a rarely seen type of beaked whale species, which are members of the family Ziphiidae. The incident added to the growing number...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Showdown at sea? Killer whale spotted off Cape Cod in waters known for great white sharks

Fishermen off the coast of Cape Cod this week spotted an orca, better known as a killer whale, in waters usually associated with great white sharks - setting the stage for a possible showdown between the ocean predators.Jerry Leeman, fishing about 40 miles east of Nantucket, caught video of the orca swimming near his boat and offered a spirited narration.“There’s literally a frickin killer whale beside the boat, and we’re feeding him,” Mr Leeman says in the footage, which he posted to Facebook. “You don’t see this every day, folks – at least not in New England.”Captioning pictures of...
WILDLIFE
Mental_Floss

Spot the Turtle Among the Plastic Waste in This Ocean-Themed Brainteaser

For decades, marine animals have been forced to share their environment with modern garbage. Eight million metric tons of plastic end up in the oceans each year, and by 2050, the ocean's plastic content is expected to outweigh its fish. To raise awareness of this problem, the sustainable merchandise platform Teemill has designed the brainteaser below. See how long it takes you to find the turtle hiding in the scene.
ENVIRONMENT
Travel + Leisure

I Brought My Daughter to a Coral Nursery in the Bahamas — and She Fell in Love With the Ocean

In choppy, turquoise waters off the coast of Clifton Heritage Park on the Bahamian island of New Providence, I snorkeled toward Casuarina McKinney-Lambert, my intrepid guide. (She is, I'm convinced, part mermaid.) A native of nearby Eleuthera, she's the executive director of the Bahamas Reef Environmental Education Foundation (BREEF), a nonprofit educating locals about protecting and restoring the country's troubled reefs.
LIFESTYLE

