Outdoor Marine Aquarium Feeding

A 46ft long humpback whale that ‘thanked’ divers who rescued it from an illegal fishing net has died just days later. The 30 tonne mammal was spotted three miles off the coast of Mallorca on May 20, caught in a red net that left it unable to open its mouth. A team of divers from Palma de Mallorca’s Aquarium helped free the huge creature before sending on its way. The group said the whale had appeared to give what looked like “a little thank you sign” before swimming off.But a week later on Thursday 27 May the same creature...

ANIMALS ・ 11 DAYS AGO