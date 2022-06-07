What to watch for in WPIAL sports on June 7, 2022: Mars carries banner for WPIAL lacrosse

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mars’ Wesley Scurci (left) celebrates with Josh Seipp after scoring against Quaker Valley during the WPIAL Class 2A championship game on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Robert Morris. Mars’ Wes Scurci (left) celebrates with Josh Seipp after scoring against Quaker Valley during the WPIAL Class 2A championship game on May 26 at Robert Morris.

Welcome to Semifinals Tuesday in both the PIAA boys volleyball and lacrosse state playoffs.

Much is quiet on the western front, though, as only two WPIAL teams remain to fight in the final four.

There are no district teams left in the PIAA girls lacrosse playoffs.

In fact, only five WPIAL teams have reached the semifinals since the PIAA girls lacrosse postseason started in 2011.

Peters Township in 2013, Mt. Lebanon in 2014 and 2016, Quaker Valley in 2015 and Sewickley Academy in 2021 reached the third round of the playoffs, only to all fall to eastern powers in the state semifinals.

Magnificent Mars

History was made last spring when the Mars boys lacrosse team became the first WPIAL program to ever participate in a PIAA lacrosse championship match.

The Fightin’ Planets achieved their goal in impressive fashion, knocking out two-time defending state champion Bishop Shanahan, 10-3.

Trailing 1-0 after one, Mars scored three unanswered goals in the second quarter and iced the contest with four more goals in the fourth.

Austin Cote led Mars with five goals that night.

At 5 p.m. Tuesday, Mars will face District 1 runner-up Penncrest in a Class 2A boys lacrosse semifinal at Chambersburg.

The Lions are trying to get back to the title match for the first time since winning a state crown in 2014.

Book it

Participating in the PIAA boys volleyball semifinals has become the standard for three-time defending 3A champion North Allegheny.

The Tigers have reached the final four of the state playoffs seven of the last nine years since the PIAA switched from pool play in 2013.

NA has yet to lose a game in two state playoff wins this season over Palmyra and Shaler.

North Allegheny will meet Pennridge, the runner-up from District 1. The Rams beat LaSalle, 3-0, in the first round, and knocked off District 10 champion McDowell in the quarterfinals, 3-2.

The Tigers and Rams collide at 5 p.m. at Bald Eagle in a match that can be heard on Trib HSSN.

Tags: Mars, North Allegheny