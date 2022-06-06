ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York’s new gun bills signed into law

By Jamie DeLine
 4 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—-Less than a month after the mass shooting in Buffalo, Governor Kathy Hochul signed 10 new gun bills into law. The signing took place in the Bronx.

“In New York we are taking bold strong action,” said Hochul. “We are tightening the red flag laws to keep guns away from dangerous people. And we are raising the age of semi-automatic weapons so no 18 year old can walk in on their birthday and walk out with an AR-15. Those days are over. Those days are over!”

In addition to strengthening red flag laws, and raising the age to 21 to buy a semi-automatic weapon, these new laws would also require microstamping for new semi-automatic guns, will amend the definition of a firearm in New York State, and will required social media companies to improve response and reporting of hateful content.

In direct response to the Buffalo shooting, a new law will also ban body armor sales except for those in certain professions such as law enforcement.

“Do I want to live in a world, where with the lunch box, with the toys that a child might bring, with the crayons, with the backpack a bullet proof vest? This cannot be where we want to go,” stated Senate Majority Leader, Andrea Stewart-Cousins.

While Democrats are proud of the newly signed gun laws, Republicans aren’t rejoicing.

In a statement Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt said: “New York already has the toughest gun laws in the nation. The bills passed today are about shifting blame away from the real problem… If we really want to stop crime we should focus on putting dangerous criminals behind bars and keeping them there, not punishing law abiding New Yorkers or preventing New Yorkers from exercising their constitutional right to protect themselves.”

Hochul continued to call on members of Congress to make changes to federal gun laws, especially after the recent mass shootings that have devastated communities across the country.

“Heaven help you if you can look at those images and not have a change of heart and say I’m in a position of authority and power and influence and I have a moral responsibility to do something,” said Hochul.”Let’s get together and have thoughts and prayers for them that their hearts will finally turn.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Many New Yorkers avoid being victims of crime by simply moving to safer states. And hundreds of thousands per year do just that and live happily ever after!

