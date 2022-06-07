ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Greene retires 20 straight in rain-shortened win for Reds

By JEFF WALLNER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uCFUa_0g2dhwE400
1 of 14

CINCINNATI (AP) — Hunter Greene allowed a bunt single to begin the game and then faced the minimum through seven innings, retiring his final 20 batters as the Cincinnati Reds defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-0 in a rain-shortened game Monday night.

“That may be the best I’ve seen him pitch,” Reds manager David Bell said. “It was just a great mix of pitches. It makes for an uncomfortable at-bat when he locates his pitches. He got a lot of fly balls. He just set up his pitches really well.”

Brandon Drury hit his 10th homer of the season. Kyle Farmer and Tyler Stephenson each had a two-run double.

The start was delayed 13 minutes due to showers, then a larger line of storms moved in and halted play with two outs in the bottom of the seventh. After another 46-minute delay, the game was called.

The second overall pick in the 2017 draft, Greene (3-7) yielded a bunt single down the third base line by Daulton Varsho to begin the game. Varsho was caught stealing to complete a double play after Josh Varsho struck out.

The 22-year-old Greene never permitted another baserunner.

Greene pitched 7 1/3 hitless innings on May 15 but was removed after 103 pitches and the Reds lost 1-0. This time, he needed only 87 pitches to get through seven innings.

“I kept it real simple,” Greene said. “Some of my past starts, I tried to do a little too much on a pitch. Tonight I just said, ‘Here it is.’ The pitches seemed to be where they needed to be. I throw too hard for them to have a comfortable at-bat.”

The touted rookie finished with eight strikeouts and no walks in the first one-hit complete game for the Reds since Luis Castillo pitched one at St. Louis on Sept. 11, 2020.

“He was at the top of the zone and we got into a little bit of a wrestling match up there,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. “You have to cheat to catch that velocity. He made good adjustments and was burying some breaking balls down in the zone. You have to tip your cap.”

The last complete-game shutout of fewer than nine innings for a Reds pitcher was by Trevor Bauer in a scheduled seven-inning game on Aug. 19, 2020, at Kansas City.

Bronson Arroyo had the last rain-shortened complete game for Cincinnati on July 1, 2013, against the Giants in a game called after six innings.

Drury hit a solo home run in the first. He had a team-leading five homers in May.

Madison Bumgarner (2-5) threw 30 pitches in the first inning, but the Reds managed just one run and left the bases loaded. The veteran left-hander needed 108 pitches to get through five.

Despite throwing 53 pitches, Bumgarner allowed only two runs through the first two innings — one on Nick Senzel’s RBI single. Bumgarner gave up four runs and eight hits in all.

“I didn’t feel like I done good giving up only the two runs,” Bumgarner said. “In this particular case, I felt like I was giving up runs I shouldn’t have given up.”

Bumgarner had words with plate umpire Dan Merzel on a few occasions during his outing.

“It’s frustrating when you throw balls that are all over the plate, they don’t call ’em. Then you throw one that’s two inches off the plate, and they do call ’em,” Bumgarner said. “It’s not that hard.”

The Reds added three runs off Taylor Widener in the seventh before the game was called. Albert Almora Jr. had an RBI single after Stephenson’s two-run double.

Joey Votto’s double in the first was his 800th career extra-base hit.

TARP ON, TARP OFF

The rain came down so heavy and quick in the seventh that it pooled on the tarp, preventing the grounds crew from pulling it over the baselines and the third base portion of the infield, which became saturated before auxiliary tarps could be brought in.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: C Carson Kelly (left oblique strain) had the day off but is expected to continue his rehab stint at Triple-A Reno on Tuesday. ... OF David Peralta left in the fourth with back spasms after making a diving catch. Cooper Hummel replaced him in left field.

Reds: INF Mike Moustakas was placed on the injured list with an unspecified ailment. ... 2B Jonathan India will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday. ... RHP Vladimir Gutierrez had an MRI and was diagnosed with a UCL strain. He will not throw for two weeks.

Diamondbacks: LHP Tyler Gilbert makes his fourth appearance and third start of the season Tuesday.

Reds: Rookie RHP Graham Ashcraft makes his fourth major league start. He won two of the first three, including a stretch of 13 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings.

___

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Red Sox: 3 trade deadline targets Boston should avoid

The Boston Red Sox are playing like trade deadline buyers but the shopping spree should have its limit and not include these three players. Right as we counted out the Boston Red Sox from competing this year, the boys in Beantown decided to show up for the party. They are back over .500 and very much alive in the American League Wild Card race.
BOSTON, MA
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Albert Pujols milestone, umpire gaffe

The legendary Albert Pujols continued to work his way up Major League Baseball’s all-time hit list on Tuesday, but not before a hilarious umpire mistake. Leading off the fourth inning for the St. Louis Cardinals, Pujols grounded a 1-2 pitch into left field for a single. It was hit No. 3,320 in the illustrious career of Pujols, moving him past Paul Molitor on the all-time list, alone into ninth place.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Phoenix, AZ
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Homer, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
theScore

Giants demote struggling Bart, make trade with Phillies for Wynns

The San Francisco Giants optioned former top catching prospect Joey Bart to Triple-A, the club announced Wednesday. Bart slashed .156/.296/.300 with four homers over 36 games for the Giants this season. The 25-year-old was expected to take over for Buster Posey after the star backstop retired during the offseason. The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Astros’ Dusty Baker gets brutally honest on Joe Maddon, Joe Girardi firings

Joe Girardi became the first manager fired in the 2022 MLB season following his ousting from the Philadelphia Phillies. Shortly after, the Los Angeles Angels pulled the plug on Joe Maddon, ending his tenure with the team in his third season as manager. With the two skippers already out of a job just two months into the season, Astros boss Dusty Baker gave his honest opinion on the decision made by both franchises, indicating he felt Maddon and Girardi deserved a longer leash from their respective clubs, via Audacy Sports.
ANAHEIM, CA
ClutchPoints

Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022

Deion “Prime Time” Sanders is a retired professional football and baseball player. He currently serves as the head coach for the Jackson State University football team. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022. Deion Sanders’ net worth in...
JACKSON, MS
FanSided

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment. The New York Yankees have released outfield prospect, Jake Sanford, after news broke of him stealing and selling teammates’ equipment. The 24-year-old outfielder has been released from the Yankees after it was reported that he was stealing his...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Bauer
Person
David Peralta
Person
Joey Votto
Person
Bronson Arroyo
Person
Mike Moustakas
Person
Madison Bumgarner
Person
Nick Senzel
Person
Homer
Person
Daulton Varsho
The Spun

Baseball World Reacts To Umpire's Horrible Call

An umpire's job is often difficult, but they're expected to at least get clear balls and strikes correct until the robot overlords one day take over. However, home-plate umpire Ed Hickox had a baffling moment early in Thursday afternoon's game between the Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers. White...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

These 3 Yankees are projected to make the All-Star team

There is an argument to be made that the entire New York Yankees starting rotation should be considered All-Stars. However, it is unlikely that the entire group will gain enough votes to make the team. Voting for the All-Star game began on Wednesday, and given how successful the Yankees have...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Nolan Arenado makes ridiculous jumping throw to third base

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado has won five Platinum Gloves, and he showed just why that is during Tuesday’s game against the Rays in Tampa Bay. With the Cardinals up 2-1 in the bottom of the 10th inning and two runners on base with no outs, Rays outfielder Brett Phillips laid down a bunt to try to advance the runners. Arenado, playing just inside the infield grass to guard against a potential bunt, sprinted in. He charged in front of pitcher Drew VerHagen, grabbed the ball with his bare hand, and delivered a Derek Jeter-like jump throw to third base to get outfielder Kevin Kiermaier out at third base.
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Yankees cut 2019 third-round draft choice around allegations he stole equipment from teammates

The New York Yankees have cut 2019 third-round draft choice Jake Sanford, reportedly for stealing equipment from teammates and scamming baseball fans. As per NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, Sanford (seen above during a March interview with WNKY’s Maxwell Trink) allegedly was caught stealing baseball equipment from teammates and trying to sell that equipment online. Sanford repeatedly hounded teammates for their equipment to sell online, while occasionally swiping it from their lockers, a person with knowledge of the situation told Kuty. He spent last season with the low-A Tampa Tarpons and high-A Hudson Valley Renegades, then was assigned to the team’s Florida Complex League FCL Yankees affiliate this year. But he was cut last Thursday.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona Diamondbacks#The Cincinnati Reds
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to yet another terrible missed call

Robot umpires by 2024 or we riot. That has to be the mantra for many baseball fans after the last couple of months as missed calls, terrible decisions, ump shows, and just absurd moments seem to have become commonplace in Major League Baseball and other leagues. Thursday we were treated...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals Rumors: St. Louis needs bullpen help, and fast

The St. Louis Cardinals need bullpen help, to the tune of perhaps at least two relievers. And considering the current state of their bullpen, could use it fast. After a strong start, the St. Louis Cardinals bullpen looked like it was poised to surprise. Then reality set in and it has become glaringly obvious that they need bullpen reinforcements (plural) before the trade deadline.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Reds' Tyler Stephenson sitting on Wednesday

Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Stephenson will move to the bench on Wednesday with Aramis Garcia catching for left-hander Mike Minor. Garcia will bat ninth versus right-hander Merrill Kelly and Arizona. numberFire's models project Garcia for 5.3...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

938K+
Followers
454K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy