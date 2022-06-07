89 days until Notre Dame football returns vs. Ohio State

Congratulations as you’ve made it to under 13 weeks until Notre Dame kicks off their 2022 college football season with a humdinger of a contest at Ohio State.

That means we’re closer to the start of the actual season than we are the actual length of the regular season once the games actually start.

Well, sort of, as Notre Dame will wrap up the regular season at USC 12 weeks after starting it at Ohio State, but you get the point. Conference championship games will be going on in that extra week so technically I’m sort of right.

Anyway, in honor of it being 89 days until the start of the season let’s take a look back at a recent number 89 in Notre Dame history, tight end Brock Wright.

In four years at Notre Dame, Wright was used primarily as a blocker in a loaded tight end group that included NFL draft picks Cole Kmet and Tommy Tremble. In blue and gold he secured just seven receptions for 78 yards and one touchdown.

Wright went undrafted in the 2021 NFL draft but was signed as a free agent by the Detroit Lions. Was Notre Dame’s talent at tight end during Wright’s career better than what the Lions had in 2021?

When you take into account that Wright pulled down 12 receptions for 117 yards and a pair of scores in 10 games for the Lions last season, it’s a conversation worth at least having.

Take a look back at Wright’s time at Notre Dame as well as his first year with the Lions below: