Fain Signature Group (FSG) has announced that Five Guys and Jersey Mikes will be coming to the Prescott Valley Town Center. Fain Signature Group has been in negotiations with the franchise ownership group for several months while also working with the Town of Prescott Valley on a final development plan. That plan was unanimously approved by the Prescott Valley Town Council on June 9, 2022. Groundbreaking on the construction of the two new buildings is expected to take place by July. The two buildings home to the new restaurants will be located on the southeast corner of Glassford Hill Road and Park Avenue, adjacent to Harkins 14 Theaters.

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ ・ 20 HOURS AGO