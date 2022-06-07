Mendocino County Election 2022: How and where to vote this Tuesday
By Lucy Peterson
The Mendocino Voice
4 days ago
MENDOCINO Co., 6/6/22 — The redistricting process — which happens every ten years to remain consistent with census data — made only slight changes in Mendocino County. But one of the biggest changes in Tuesday’s primary election from previous cycles is the mail-in ballot, which the California legislature made permanent after...
Whether or not the race to become Sonoma County’s next sheriff moves to a November runoff may be decided by a razor thin margin. Just a few votes are separating lead candidate, current Assistant Sheriff Eddie Engram, from a potential runoff.
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to matthewplafever@gmail.com. Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not necessarily...
This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 6/02/2022 at approximately 09:15 PM, a Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputy was on patrol in the...
More than 230 inmates are in quarantine following a coronavirus outbreak at Sonoma County jail. That’s more than a third of the total jail population. Five inmates have tested positive as of Wednesday. Three of the jail’s housing units were locked down after the cases were confirmed. All of the quarantined inmates have been tested for COVID-19, with the results pending.
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. On 06-03-2022 at approximately 4:32 P.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to reports of an unresponsive adult male in the 1300 block of North State Street in Ukiah, California. Upon arrival, Deputies observed an...
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 06/02/22 at approximately 11:00 P.M., Deputies were on patrol in the area of...
Recent news about the relocation of Santa Rosa’s Left Edge Theatre from the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts to something called “The California” led many people to ask “What is ‘The California’?”. Well, The California is a new arts and entertainment venue that...
The following is a press release from River City Communications:. On Friday, June 3, 2022, Mendocino Railway, which operates the World-Famous Skunk Train, wrote the California Assembly Transportation Committee that it stands in support of Senate Bill 307, authored by Senator Mike McGuire (D-Healdsburg). The legislation seeks to stop the...
MENDOCINO Co., 6/10/22 — Firefighters have contained a wildfire near Hopland with an air attack, according to scanner traffic, and the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Nixle alert asking people to avoid the area if possible, but that no further actions are needed. No evacuations are currently being issued, and PG&E is also on the scene.
Yelp recently released its annual Top 100 US Hotels list, featuring a lineup of top-rated properties in the country. Among the hotels to make the cut in 2022 is Glen Ellen’s Olea Hotel, which came in on No. 2. Yelp called the hotel “a luxe base camp for exploring California wine country.”
With the closing of the first part of our salmon season, offshore anglers now have their sights set on Pacific halibut. And since Monday, there's been a slew of them coming over the rails for both the Eureka and Trinidad fleets. The Eureka boats have had a little tougher go on account of the abundance of black cod lurking on the halibut grounds. In some spots it's tough to get a bait to the bottom without it being eaten or mangled by the hungry cod. But when you find that spot where your baits can hit the bottom unmolested, it's been game on. Trinidad has been producing limits for the charters and private boats since salmon season closed. Most of the fish are coming straight out of the harbor in 250 to 300 feet of water. No monsters have been reported yet, with the average size right around 20 to 30 pounds. With fishable water in the forecast through at least Saturday, now's the time to get in on the action.
Senator Mike McGuire may have taken his victory lap a little too soon at a town hall about the Great Redwood Trail on Wednesday night. “Tonight we are able to announce — and this is late breaking,” he declared; “We have finally put a nail in the coffin of Big Coal. We have beat back Big Coal and the toxic coal train.”
The following is a press release issued by the Fort Bragg Police Department. On June 7th, at approximately 11:03 a.m., Officers were dispatched to the Noyo Bridge for the report of a male subject who was standing on the outside of the pedestrian bridge railing. The first Officer arrived on scene within minutes and made contact with the subject.
Originally published 6-7-22 by theMendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. “On 06/06/2022 at approximately 11:02 P.M., deputies were dispatched to the 8400 block of Flynn Creek Road in Comptche, CA for a subject causing a disturbance. The subject was reportedly yelling, discharging a firearm, and operating an ATV on the roadway.
This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 06/06/2022 at approximately 11:02 P.M., deputies were dispatched to the 8400 block of Flynn Creek...
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On June 6, 2022, deputies with the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET) served two search warrants to investigate illegal cannabis cultivation in the Southern Humboldt area. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife, California State Water Resources Control Board and Humboldt County Code Enforcement assisted in the service of the warrants.
REDDING, Calif. - Construction for a new roundabout in Redding will begin on Wednesday, the City of Redding says. The construction will be a two-lane roundabout at the intersection of South Bonnyview Road and Bechelli Lane. The City of Redding says a temporary roundabout will be in place by Monday...
The following is a press release issued by the United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds of the Northern District of California:. Emil Arriola Melendez was sentenced in federal court today to 46 months in prison for the distribution of fentanyl, announced United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Agent in Charge Wade R. Shannon. Senior United States District Judge Maxine M. Chesney handed down the sentence.
This is information from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On June 5, 2022, at about 9:18 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on...
