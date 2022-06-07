Mendocino County Election 2022: How and where to vote this Tuesday

With the closing of the first part of our salmon season, offshore anglers now have their sights set on Pacific halibut. And since Monday, there's been a slew of them coming over the rails for both the Eureka and Trinidad fleets. The Eureka boats have had a little tougher go on account of the abundance of black cod lurking on the halibut grounds. In some spots it's tough to get a bait to the bottom without it being eaten or mangled by the hungry cod. But when you find that spot where your baits can hit the bottom unmolested, it's been game on. Trinidad has been producing limits for the charters and private boats since salmon season closed. Most of the fish are coming straight out of the harbor in 250 to 300 feet of water. No monsters have been reported yet, with the average size right around 20 to 30 pounds. With fishable water in the forecast through at least Saturday, now's the time to get in on the action.

1 DAY AGO