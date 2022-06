Being located off a major interstate, you never know who will stop for a visit. Police in Oglesby went to a gas station in town just after midnight Thursday morning after an employee reported a man acting suspicious at the gas pumps. Officers ended up arresting 40-year-old Daniel Schumacher for possession with the intent to deliver heroin and possession of a stolen vehicle. The Madison, Wisconsin man allegedly had bags of heroin inside the stolen vehicle.

OGLESBY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO