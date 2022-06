BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Work is progressing on the development of a 1.3 million square foot warehouse and distribution center for General Mills at the Intersection of Irene Rd. and US-20. “This is one of the largest development projects in our city’s history, and we couldn’t be more excited to see it come to fruition,” said Belvidere Mayor Clinton Morris. “We estimate that the General Mills land and building will generate more than $600,000 in total property taxes.”

