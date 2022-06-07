ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cats Find Each Other After Years Roaming the Outdoors and Now Can Never Be Apart

By Amy Bojo
lovemeow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCats found each other after years roaming the outdoors, and now can never be apart. Lonesome Boy (LB) and Murray, two elder cats, spent most of their lives outdoors in different parts of the town. Good Samaritans of South Bend, Indiana found them on separate occasions. LB was very...

www.lovemeow.com

Comments / 0

Related
WANE-TV

Cat café serves cuddles with coffee

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new café opening in Fort Wayne hopes to help cats find forever homes while also serving up coffee and lattes. The Black Forest Cat Cafe‘s grand opening is Friday at 11 a.m. It’s in the JoAnn Plaza off Coldwater Road. Its mission is to reduce the number of cats in shelters by helping them find homes.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Cat cafe coming to Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne’s first cat cafe is opening tomorrow. The Black Forest Cat Cafe will offer coffee, some sweet treats, and furry friends you can visit and adopt. The cafe is located in the JoAnn Plaza off Coldwater (between Plato’s Closet and Pet Supplies Plus).
FORT WAYNE, IN
wdhn.com

Kittens head to Chicago; the future no-kill shelter’s momentum builds

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — 51 kittens got to take the trip of a lifetime on Tuesday as they headed for Chicago to find them a forever home. Kitty Kottage organized this transport, but in the near future, a no-kill shelter in Dothan is in the works, which will help organizations such as the Dothan Humane Society, Save-A-Pet, and Kitty Kottage.
DOTHAN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Feral Cats#Outdoors#Roaming#Volunteers#Pets
WTHR

Baby born weighing less than 11 ounces goes home from South Bend hospital

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A baby girl who weighed just under 11 ounces when she was born at South Bend's Memorial Hospital on Thanksgiving finally went home this week. Audrey Mead, the smallest baby to live in Memorial Hospital history, went home with her parents on Monday. “It’s amazing...
abc57.com

Free History Hike to present story of Baintertown Park

ELKHART, Ind. -- The Elkhart County Historical Museum will be presenting a free History Hike exploring the origins of Baintertown Park. Hikes will take place on June 16 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on June 17 from 1p.m. to 2 p.m. Weather permitting, the event will be outdoors,...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
indiana105.com

‘Logs to Lustrons’ Tour of Historic Homes at Indiana Dunes National Park

In Porter, Region residents can get a glimpse inside historic homes at Indiana Dunes National Park. The June 25th Logs to Lustrons Tour will feature log structures, frame homes, and homes of glass, stucco and metal. Landmarks.org says Lustrons were prefabricated steel homes built by the Lustron Corporation after World War II. A news release said Indiana Landmarks and the National Park Service are teaming up to present 17 sites spanning a century of architecture, including restored residences not normally open to the public and vacant landmarks in need of a new use. Nine interiors will be open for touring. Reservations are required and there is a fee.
PORTER, IN
WANE-TV

Endangered turtle found in Whitley County

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) — The Blanding’s Turtle is an endangered species and when they are found in Indiana it is usually in the northern third of the state. Recently a woman found a turtle in the middle of the road with what she believed to be an injured tail. She got in touch with the DNR and the turtle was brought to Angela Abbott, who specializes in wildlife rehabilitation.
WANE-TV

What’s with that big boat at the Ramada Inn?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — What’s with the boat sitting in front of the Ramada Inn on Coldwater Road?. The 45-foot houseboat that looks like it might be more at home on the River Thames is for sale, apparently, but has been moored right in front of the hotel entrance for weeks, if not months.
FORT WAYNE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Driver Captures ‘Dust Devil’ on Video in Indiana Cornfield

I'm no meteorologist, but I do find the weather to be fascinating. One day it can be perfectly sunny without a cloud in the sky and a light breeze, the next those two elements can come together to create a storm strong enough to uproot massive trees and level buildings. I mean, the fact that microscopic bits of moisture can bond together to form a cloud is pretty incredible if you stop and think about it. And, if enough of those teeny, tiny particles mash together the weight they create becomes too much for the cloud to hold and they fall to the ground in the form of rain. It's just wild to me. The weather can also put on a relatively harmless show as it did in a cornfield in Wells County, Indiana just south of Fort Wayne earlier this week when a stiff breeze whipped up a small dust devil.
WELLS COUNTY, IN
WNDU

South Bend hosting military vehicle convention

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This week brings a second ‘once in a lifetime opportunity’ to view some of the world’s best preserved military vehicles—in South Bend. For the second straight year, the city is hosting a convention of the Military Vehicle Preservation Association at the Century Center.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Father's Day train rides at Hoosier Valley

It's time for Benton Harbor's master plan updates, and the city wants your voice to put the best ideas into action. Elkhart man sentenced 55 years for deadly 2020 South Bend shooting. Updated: 43 minutes ago. Back in May, a jury found 23-year-old Oliver Bwalya guilty of murder for his...
ELKHART, IN
WTHR

Coroner declares Indiana toddler's fentanyl death a homicide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The death of a 1-year-old Fort Wayne girl from a fentanyl overdose last year has been ruled a homicide, a coroner said Wednesday. Savannah Rose Brown was found unresponsive at about 3 p.m. on Oct. 14 at her home in Fort Wayne, Allen County Coroner Dr. E. Jon Brandenberger said in a news release. She was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead a short time after arrival.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Fox17

GRPD: Body of man found in SE Grand Rapids identified, died of homicide

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The identity of a body found in southeast Grand Rapids Tuesday has been identified. Police say the body was found near Horton Avenue and Alger Street. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says 69-year-old Richard John Jekel died as a result of homicide, citing an autopsy conducted by the Kent County Medical Examiner.

Comments / 0

Community Policy