Sowmyanarayan Sampath Appointed as New CEO of Verizon Business

By Ray Sharma
thefastmode.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVerizon announced the appointment of Sowmyanarayan Sampath to Executive Vice President and CEO of Verizon Business, effective July 1, 2022. He will succeed Tami Erwin, who will assume the role of Strategic Advisor to the CEO until the end of 2022. Sampath will report directly to Hans Vestberg, Verizon Chairman and...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hans Vestberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Verizon Business#Verizon Wireless#Verizon Customers#Verizon Chairman#Network Transformation#Iot#Verizon Media Group#Global Enterprise
