Sowmyanarayan Sampath Appointed as New CEO of Verizon Business

By the end of 2022 the majority of wireless carriers will have completed the sunsetting of their 3G networks, in shutting them down, or will have already started the process of doing so. The impact is 3G devices including older phones, older Kindles, early iPads, and classic Chromebooks will no longer be able to connect to 3G cellular data networks. While this is an important step forward for the evolution of mobile networks, maintaining legacy equipment alongside current generation technology is expensive and 3G networks aren’t generating new revenue from new services. Additionally, 4G and 5G operate so much more efficiently than 3G, with 5G delivering multiple times the bits per second per Hz, resulting in faster speeds for consumers. 5G devices and networks also operate in a more battery efficient manner, providing much longer battery life than 3G devices.

