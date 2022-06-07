ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
T-Mobile Advances SA 5G Capabilities with Commercial Launch of Voice Over 5G

By Ray Sharma
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleT-Mobile recently announced that commercial Voice Over 5G (VoNR) service is live for customers in limited areas of Portland, Ore. and Salt Lake City, achieving another technology milestone with its industry-leading nationwide Standalone (SA) 5G network, which no other operator in the country has. With VoNR, the Un-carrier can...

thefastmode.com

P.I. Works' rApps Now Interoperable with VMware's Non-Real-Time RIC Platform

P.I. Works, the leading provider of AI-driven mobile network management solutions, has announced its rApps are now interoperable with VMware's Non-Real-Time RIC (RAN Intelligent Controller) platform, which will allow for the efficient automation and optimization of both existing and Open RAN mobile network elements. The solution will enable operators to...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Plan.com Launches New Mobile Services through MVNO Agreement with BT Wholesale

Leading technology and platform provider plan.com has launched new mobile services through its Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) agreement with BT Wholesale. plan.com specialise in the provision of innovative connectivity and productivity solutions to businesses throughout the UK via our award-winning platform, my.plan. Designed to operate seamlessly across devices, services and networks, my.plan helps businesses to connect, configure and control all aspects of their business communications in one place.
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

PacketFabric Joins 1623 Farnam’s Rapidly Growing Ecosystem

1623 Farnam, a regional leader in network-neutral edge interconnection and data center services, announces that PacketFabric, a highly scalable Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) platform delivering on-demand, carrier-class, private, hybrid and multi-cloud connectivity in minutes, has joined 1623’s rapidly growing ecosystem. This strategic match brings PacketFabric closer to its customers in the...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

MyRepublic Selects Aptitude RevStream to Fully Automate E2E Revenue Lifecycle

Aptitude Software, a specialist provider of finance transformation and automation software, is delighted to welcome MyRepublic to the Aptitude client community. MyRepublic, one of the fastest-growing telecoms operators and a leader in digital transformation for the sector, selected Aptitude RevStream (AREV) to support their ambitious business goals and ensure they have the necessary financial controls, scalability, and access to real-time analytics required by a rapidly growing organization across its operations in Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand.
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

Fujitsu, NTT to Start Joint Trials of 6G Wireless for sub-THz Communication

Fujitsu on Monday announced that it will start collaboration with NTT DOCOMO and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (NTT) to conduct joint trials towards the realization of practical applications for 6G. In the joint trials, the partners will utilize radio waves in the high frequency range (sub-terahertz waves) of 100 GHz...
ENGINEERING
thefastmode.com

CDNetworks Launches its New Zero Trust Enterprise Secure Access Solution

CDNetworks, the global leader in CDN, edge computing, and cloud security, announced its new Zero Trust Access Solution: Enterprise Secure Access (ESA). ESA has been built from the ground up to modernize organizations with secure remote access to apps and services, and establish a secure, efficient, and easy-to-use hybrid networking environment.
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

Bouygues Telecom to Deploy Etiya’s Cloud Ready E2E Digital Business Platform

Etiya announced it has been selected by one of the largest French telecommunication operators, Bouygues Telecom, to deploy Etiya’s Cloud Ready End to End Digital Business Platform. This digital business platform will allow Bouygues Telecom to offer a seamless customer experience with greater commercial, digital and technical agility and...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Telefónica Tech, Cisco to Collaborate on SD-WAN, Security and SASE Offering

Telefónica Tech , Telefónica’s digital business unit, and Cisco announced a strategic alliance and an innovative global managed service, which includes SD-WAN, security and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) architectures. This new service, designed to address the needs of both large companies and SMBs, will consist of...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Alium Intros Open RAN Patent Portfolio License

Alium, a joint venture between MPEG LA and Unified Patents, announced the availability of the Open RAN Patent Portfolio License, the first patent pool to address licensing uncertainty in the RAN infrastructure space. Open RAN lowers costs and increases competition, providing network operators with greater control and flexibility in deploying...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Accedian Unveils Skylight Interceptor for Network Detection and Response

Accedian announced the release of Skylight Interceptor, a cloud-based Network Detection and Response (NDR) solution. A new addition to the Skylight solution family, this launch marks Accedian’s entrance into the cybersecurity market. Skylight Interceptor is built on Accedian’s 17 years of experience in the network performance and analytics industry,...
COMPUTERS
thefastmode.com

3G Sunsetting: Lighting up New Opportunities for Sustainability Featured

By the end of 2022 the majority of wireless carriers will have completed the sunsetting of their 3G networks, in shutting them down, or will have already started the process of doing so. The impact is 3G devices including older phones, older Kindles, early iPads, and classic Chromebooks will no longer be able to connect to 3G cellular data networks. While this is an important step forward for the evolution of mobile networks, maintaining legacy equipment alongside current generation technology is expensive and 3G networks aren’t generating new revenue from new services. Additionally, 4G and 5G operate so much more efficiently than 3G, with 5G delivering multiple times the bits per second per Hz, resulting in faster speeds for consumers. 5G devices and networks also operate in a more battery efficient manner, providing much longer battery life than 3G devices.
CELL PHONES

