Keysight's Test Solution to Advance 6G Technology based on Terahertz Frequencies in Singapore
Keysight Technologies announced that the Centre for Disruptive Photonic Technologies in Singapore has selected the company’s software-centric test and measurement solutions to advance 6G technology based on terahertz frequencies. The Centre chose Keysight’s solutions to validate on-chip terahertz electronic-photonic devices such as transceivers. Located at Nanyang Technological University,...www.thefastmode.com
Comments / 0