Keysight's Test Solution to Advance 6G Technology based on Terahertz Frequencies in Singapore

By Ray Sharma
thefastmode.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeysight Technologies announced that the Centre for Disruptive Photonic Technologies in Singapore has selected the company’s software-centric test and measurement solutions to advance 6G technology based on terahertz frequencies. The Centre chose Keysight’s solutions to validate on-chip terahertz electronic-photonic devices such as transceivers. Located at Nanyang Technological University,...

www.thefastmode.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emerging Technologies#Research University#Keysight S Test Solution#Advance 6g Technology#Terahertz Frequencies#Keysight Technologies#G#Ntu#Virginia Diodes Inc
Singapore
