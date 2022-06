The village gets nixed from the Old Town area due to gunplay on surrounding streets; residents will be relocated The tiny ithome village for unhoused people at Northwest Hoyt Street and Broadway is closing down because the neighborhood is too violent. Andy Goebel, executive director at All Good Northwest — which took over running the camp for Multnomah County on Oct. 1, 2021 — says gunfire in the streets around the camp is the main reason his nonprofit is quitting. "We're closing because of safety downtown," Goebel told the Portland Tribune in early June. "We informed the {obj:63314:Joint...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 19 HOURS AGO