Aptitude Software, a specialist provider of finance transformation and automation software, is delighted to welcome MyRepublic to the Aptitude client community. MyRepublic, one of the fastest-growing telecoms operators and a leader in digital transformation for the sector, selected Aptitude RevStream (AREV) to support their ambitious business goals and ensure they have the necessary financial controls, scalability, and access to real-time analytics required by a rapidly growing organization across its operations in Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand.

SOFTWARE ・ 1 DAY AGO