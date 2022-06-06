ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 529.84 million, death toll at 6,710,944

By Lynx Insight Service
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
(Reuters) - More than 529.84 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 6,710,944 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser.

Eikon users can click here for a case tracker.

The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links.

COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER

TERRITORIES CASES 10,000

INHABITANTS

United States 1,007,956 84,882,477 30.85

India 524,708 43,185,049 3.88

Brazil 667,041 31,195,118 31.84

France 148,464 29,287,299 22.17

Germany 139,358 26,487,370 16.81

United Kingdom 177,977 22,238,713 26.78

Russia 804,987 18,358,459 55.72

South Korea 24,279 18,168,708 4.7

Italy 167,019 17,514,589 27.64

Turkey 98,744 15,024,498 12

Spain 106,914 12,436,538 22.85

Vietnam 43,081 10,727,005 4.51

Argentina 128,973 9,276,618 28.99

Japan 30,803 8,959,017 2.43

Netherlands 22,326 8,095,313 12.96

Australia 8,802 7,471,599 3.52

Iran 141,339 7,232,929 17.28

Colombia 139,867 6,109,105 28.17

Indonesia 156,624 6,057,660 5.85

Poland 116,326 6,007,840 30.63

Mexico 325,023 5,792,317 25.76

Ukraine 108,605 5,014,929 24.34

Malaysia 35,690 4,516,319 11.32

Thailand 30,218 4,471,179 4.35

Austria 18,674 4,269,277 21.12

Belgium 31,768 4,158,754 27.79

Israel 10,864 4,153,101 12.23

South Africa 101,285 3,965,422 17.53

Czech Republic 40,294 3,921,529 37.91

Portugal 22,305 3,897,945 21.69

Canada 41,284 3,881,350 11.14

Chile 46,512 3,756,220 24.83

Philippines 60,456 3,691,892 5.67

Switzerland 13,259 3,657,550 15.57

Peru 213,259 3,585,381 65.36

Greece 29,951 3,478,779 27.91

Denmark 6,376 3,138,678 11.01

Romania 65,697 2,911,170 33.75

Taiwan 3,214 2,540,871 1.36

Sweden 19,014 2,509,366 18.69

Iraq 25,221 2,328,787 6.56

Serbia 16,094 2,019,171 23.05

Bangladesh 29,131 1,953,700 1.81

Hungary 46,547 1,919,840 47.62

Slovakia 20,105 1,790,423 36.91

Jordan 14,068 1,697,271 14.13

Georgia 16,811 1,655,221 45.11

Ireland 7,381 1,565,970 15.16

Pakistan 30,379 1,530,814 1.43

Norway 3,172 1,434,895 5.97

Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials

Generated at 22:00.

CNBC

Thousands of people are leaving Hong Kong — and now it's clear where they're going

Hong Kong lost 93,000 residents in 2020, followed by another 23,000 in 2021. But early estimates show this year will see far more people go. Many people and companies are moving to Singapore, though some expatriates are returning home and Hong Kongers are applying for residency under new visa programs launched in Canada and the United Kingdom.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Russian separatist troops mutiny against Putin on video: Commander complains his men have been thrown into bloody fighting without food, equipment or medicine and despite suffering 'chronic illness'

Conscripted troops sent to fight for Russia in Ukraine have mutinied on camera, saying they have been sent to the frontlines without equipment, medicine or food. In footage posted on Telegram, the soldiers - who claimed to be from the 113th rifle regiment of the so-called Donetsk People's Republic - say they have been fighting for months in 'hunger and cold' without proper kit or medical care.
FIFA
Daily Mail

NATO's message to Putin: British and American troops join thousands of soldiers from 19 nations for war games in North Macedonia as Finland signals intent to join the alliance

NATO has put on a show of strength in Europe in a message to Vladimir Putin as thousands of soldiers from 19 nations take part in war games across the continent. The Swift Response 22 exercises in North Macedonia involve 4,500 troops from the US, Britain, France, Italy and other allied nations and are taking place against the backdrop of Russian aggression against perceived Western expansion.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Russia turns on Putin: Politicians demand ‘immediate withdrawal’ from Ukraine as 100 servicemen are fired for refusing to take part in the invasion

A veteran Russian legislator has issued an appeal to Vladimir Putin to stop military action, bring his troops home and end the war in Ukraine. Communist deputy Leonid Vasyukevich, 69, blasted the use of Moscow’s servicemen in Ukraine, as a Russian court dismissed more than 100 national guardsmen in the first case of soldiers refusing to fight in Ukraine as politicians demanded the army return home.
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: I worked at Shell for 33 years – the government is wrong on North Sea oil

I was a principal scientist for the oil company Shell, for which I worked for 33 years. I have a degree in aeronautical engineering and a PhD in fluid mechanics.I recently read a letter from the business and energy secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, in which he tries to justify government plans to encourage investment in new North Sea oil and gas. He says it would “protect Britain’s energy security” and smooth the “transition to cheap, clean, home-grown energy”, as well as cutting energy bills. But expanding North Sea oil will do none of those things, for several reasons. We don’t own the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
