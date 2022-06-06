FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 529.84 million, death toll at 6,710,944

(Reuters) - More than 529.84 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 6,710,944 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser.

Eikon users can click here for a case tracker.

The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links.

COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER

TERRITORIES CASES 10,000

INHABITANTS

United States 1,007,956 84,882,477 30.85

India 524,708 43,185,049 3.88

Brazil 667,041 31,195,118 31.84

France 148,464 29,287,299 22.17

Germany 139,358 26,487,370 16.81

United Kingdom 177,977 22,238,713 26.78

Russia 804,987 18,358,459 55.72

South Korea 24,279 18,168,708 4.7

Italy 167,019 17,514,589 27.64

Turkey 98,744 15,024,498 12

Spain 106,914 12,436,538 22.85

Vietnam 43,081 10,727,005 4.51

Argentina 128,973 9,276,618 28.99

Japan 30,803 8,959,017 2.43

Netherlands 22,326 8,095,313 12.96

Australia 8,802 7,471,599 3.52

Iran 141,339 7,232,929 17.28

Colombia 139,867 6,109,105 28.17

Indonesia 156,624 6,057,660 5.85

Poland 116,326 6,007,840 30.63

Mexico 325,023 5,792,317 25.76

Ukraine 108,605 5,014,929 24.34

Malaysia 35,690 4,516,319 11.32

Thailand 30,218 4,471,179 4.35

Austria 18,674 4,269,277 21.12

Belgium 31,768 4,158,754 27.79

Israel 10,864 4,153,101 12.23

South Africa 101,285 3,965,422 17.53

Czech Republic 40,294 3,921,529 37.91

Portugal 22,305 3,897,945 21.69

Canada 41,284 3,881,350 11.14

Chile 46,512 3,756,220 24.83

Philippines 60,456 3,691,892 5.67

Switzerland 13,259 3,657,550 15.57

Peru 213,259 3,585,381 65.36

Greece 29,951 3,478,779 27.91

Denmark 6,376 3,138,678 11.01

Romania 65,697 2,911,170 33.75

Taiwan 3,214 2,540,871 1.36

Sweden 19,014 2,509,366 18.69

Iraq 25,221 2,328,787 6.56

Serbia 16,094 2,019,171 23.05

Bangladesh 29,131 1,953,700 1.81

Hungary 46,547 1,919,840 47.62

Slovakia 20,105 1,790,423 36.91

Jordan 14,068 1,697,271 14.13

Georgia 16,811 1,655,221 45.11

Ireland 7,381 1,565,970 15.16

Pakistan 30,379 1,530,814 1.43

Norway 3,172 1,434,895 5.97

Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials

Generated at 22:00.