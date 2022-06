IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Police Department is warning shoppers about possible purse thieves at Walmart on Dutch Fork Road. Police said two incidents have happened in the past few weeks at the Walmart at 1180 Dutch Fork Road. In both incidents, victims left their purses in their shopping carts while unloading their groceries when the suspects pulled up in a car, get out, and stole the purse.

IRMO, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO