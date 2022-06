With all due respect to the other teams that set out to win a national championship in Division I softball in 2022, I’m not sure anyone else ever stood a real chance. Sure, the mighty Oklahoma Sooners lost three games this season en route to their sixth championship in program history and fifth in the past nine years. They were even trailing through three innings in Game 2 of the Women's College World Series championship series on Thursday against Texas — the team that handed them their first loss of the year on April 16, after the Sooners started the season a Division I-record 38-0 — before they confidently stormed back to a 10-5 victory.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO