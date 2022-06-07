ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Citizens Voice Frustration With Lack Of Action Taken At Oklahoma County Detention Center

By Sylvia Corkill
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xRc0M_0g2d8GRg00

Citizens voiced frustration with the Oklahoma County Detention Center following a scathing report by the state health department. Last month, inspectors made a surprise visit to the troubled facility.

Their concerns were detailed in a 58-page report.

The jail's lack of inmate safety, security measures, and sanitation were just a few of the issues noted in the report. The issues were discovered during a visit, many felt was long overdue.

“I’m glad the state got off their butts and started doing their job, showing up to the jail,” said one citizen.

Following their visit April 25, the Oklahoma State Department of Health sent a notice to jail administrator Greg Williams reading in part "the facility was found not to be in substantial compliance with established standards."

The health department's inspection report noted a number of concerns.

Holes in occupied cells that allowed inmates to pass items from cell to cell.

Twenty inmates reported only being able to bathe one to two times a week.

Logs revealed from January 13 through April 12 of 2022, 26 inmates were treated for bed bug bites.

A mother claimed her daughter, an inmate, suffered a severe reaction when bitten.

“April 14, she had a severe reaction, and nobody would help her. She had been calling medical for five hours,” said one mother.

She said she spoke with a detention officer who said he lacked manpower.

“He said look, I only have eight people running this jail tonight,” said the mother.

A review of logs by the health department also revealed detention officers often failed to conduct sight checks.

In February, inmate Andrew Alevar was found dead in his cell from suspected suicide.

In a statement, jail administrator Williams said in part, "Our team is preparing a plan to address the remaining issues outlined in the report with the funding currently available."

He also said some improvements have been made, but citizens said the state's report shows otherwise.

“I’m trying to figure out which truth is true?” said a citizen.

At the end of the month voters will decide on a $260 million bond issue aimed to fund the construction of a new detention center.

Comments / 1

Related
News On 6

Employees Speak Out After Oklahoma County Clerk Plans Mandatory Training To Include Drinking, Gambling

Oklahoma County employees are raising red flags after an elected official told them they’ll have to drink alcohol on a mandatory work trip. Oklahoma County Clerk David Hooten is running for State Treasurer. Two county employees told News 9 they’re sharing their story now, just 19 days out from the election. They hope he is never put in a position of power again.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

Research group conducting study on visitation in Oklahoma prisons

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This summer, a research group will conduct a study on visitation inside men’s prisons in Oklahoma including here in Lawton. The Oklahoma Appleseed Center for Law and Justice reached out to the Department of Corrections to get started on it. The Lawton Correctional Facility is...
LAWTON, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma State
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

State Attorney General Requests Execution Dates For 25 Death Row Inmates

Oklahoma attorney general John O'Connor formally filed a motion in the state's court of criminal appeals Friday to set execution dates for 25 death row inmates. The motion was primarily filed to accelerate an execution date for inmate Richard Fairchild. The attorney general's office said Fairchild, who was sentenced to death in 1993 for the murder of his girlfriend's 3-year-old son, has exhausted his appeals.
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Oklahoma Gov. Stitt’s campaign ad under investigation, and new legislation pushing for safety in schools

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Oklahoma County’s top prosecutor says he’s investigating whether a recent campaign ad by Governor Kevin Stitt violates state law and ethics rules. David Prater says he launched an investigation after a bi-partisan group of house legislators suggested the ad violates state law. The 30-second spot titled “Track Record” touts Stitt’s appointment of Attorney General John O’Connor, who is prominently featured in the second half of the ad. State law prohibits a candidate from knowingly making or accepting a contribution of more than $2,900 to another candidate committee. Stitt’s campaign says it will pause airing the ad.
KRDO News Channel 13

New laws aim to reduce repeat incarceration, prepare inmates to succeed once released

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- A new Colorado law aims to prevent a person let out of prison from ending up incarcerated again, or "recidivism." Recidivism is defined as "a tendency to relapse into a previous condition or mode of behavior, especially relapse into criminal behavior." Over the past decade, Colorado's rate of recidivism has consistently The post New laws aim to reduce repeat incarceration, prepare inmates to succeed once released appeared first on KRDO.
DENVER, CO
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma Turnpike Authority Seeking First Billion In Bond Funding For ACCESS Projects

In a special meeting Thursday, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority passed resolutions authorizing the issuance $1 billion in bond funding for ACCESS Oklahoma projects. The OTA must now seek approval to issue the bonds from the Oklahoma Council of Bond Oversight, and validation from the Oklahoma Supreme Court that it has the authority to move forward with the array of construction plans.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
city-sentinel.com

Representative Justin Humphrey Asks OU Athletic Director to Address Reports of Mandatory Participation in Student 'Unity March'

OKLAHOMA CITY – Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane, this week sent a letter to University of Oklahoma Athletic Director Joe Castiglione asking for a response regarding reports he used his position to compel OU student athletes to participate in a unity march. Humphrey represents House District 19 in southeast Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa police officer resigns, charged with first-degree rape

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa police officer has resigned following rape allegations. According to court documents, DeAngelo Reyes was charged with first-degree rape on Jun. 10. The alleged crime happened in April. Reyes has been with the Tulsa Police Department for five years. In his letter, Reyes said:. For...
kaynewscow.com

Ponca City woman sentenced in larceny case

NEWKIRK — Fletcher Ardell Johnson, 41, Ponca City, entered a no contest plea in Kay County District Court this week to a felony count of larceny, burglary or theft of a CDS. Johnson was charged on March 23 after Ponca City police took a report on Xanax missing from a residence. (see story)
PONCA CITY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Drug take back scam reported in Green Country

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) says people are going door-to-door in Oklahoma communities, primarily the Owasso area, “collecting” expired medications on behalf of local pharmacies. OBN flat out says its a scam. If you see people doing this, call police. “We would certainly encourage them to call...
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy