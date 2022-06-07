ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas rallies past Oklahoma State, advances to WCWS finals

By CLIFF BRUNT
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RNVf8_0g2d7kCD00
1 of 8

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Gritty, unseeded Texas fought off elimination twice in one day to earn a shot at a national championship.

Courtney Day hit a three-run homer for the second straight game — this one sparking a rally from a five-run deficit — and Texas stunned No. 7 seed Oklahoma State 6-5 on Monday night to advance to the Women’s College World Series finals.

Texas needed to win two games in the double-elimination format to move forward, while Oklahoma State only needed one victory. The Longhorns (47-20-1) blanked the Cowgirls 5-0 in the first game of Monday night’s doubleheader, then won the nightcap for their sixth win in an elimination game this NCAA postseason.

“It’s crazy,” said Texas pitcher Estelle Czech, who threw a four-hitter in the first game. “It’s mind-boggling, and I wouldn’t want to go through it with anyone else. Our pitching staff is stacked. Our hitting is stacked. Defense is stacked. We’re so hyped. No one thought that we would be here, but we proved everyone wrong, and we’re going to play very hard.”

Texas will play its biggest rival — No. 1 seed and defending national champion Oklahoma — in a best-of-three championship series starting Wednesday. In this version of the Red River Rivalry, Oklahoma will seek its sixth national title while Texas tries for its first.

In the second game, Hailey Dolcini (24-11) worked five strong innings in relief for the Longhorns, allowing one hit — a two-run homer by Karli Petty that put Oklahoma State ahead 5-0 in the third.

“Being down 5-0, it’s tough,” Texas coach Mike White said. “You start thinking about the end of the season and what you’re going to say and what you’re going to do. Then you hang in there, and you keep the spirits of the team up and see how they respond.”

It appeared the Cowgirls would roll from there, but Texas seized momentum instead. After an infield single and a one-out walk in the fourth, Day hit a drive that glanced off the top of the fence and over to get the Longhorns to 5-3.

“I mean, that ball got out there really quick, so I just reacted,” Oklahoma State left fielder Chelsea Alexander said. “I don’t think I had my glove quite high enough. Just kind of tipped the ball at the top of my glove and just didn’t make the catch.”

Oklahoma State gave away the lead in the fifth with two defensive miscues on one play.

With two runners on, Bella Dalton singled and Petty bobbled the ball in right field, allowing Jordyn Whitaker to score from second. First baseman Hayley Busby cut off the throw but threw wildly to second, and the ball rolled all the way to the outfield wall as Mia Scott scored the tying run and Dalton came in behind her to make it 6-5.

“We can look back at that one play because it had so much implication, but it didn’t cost us the game,” Oklahoma State coach Kenny Gajewski said. “We just didn’t score enough runs, and we just weren’t clean enough all the way around.”

The Cowgirls’ Kelly Maxwell (21-5) struck out 11 batters in 6 2/3 innings. Only three of the six runs she allowed were earned.

“I feel for them,” White said. “No one wants to go out and lose like that, but we’ve been there, too.”

The Cowgirls (48-14) had won the first four meetings with the Longhorns this season, but Texas was ready this time.

Day’s three-run homer in the second inning of the first game was more than enough for Czech (13-1). Her performance allowed the Longhorns to save Dolcini, the team’s ace. Morgan Day (13-5) went the distance for Oklahoma State in the Game 1 loss, allowing five runs (three earned) in six innings.

Kiley Naomi hit a two-run homer in the second inning of the second game for Oklahoma State before things fell apart.

Even with the losses, the Cowgirls matched their best finish ever.

“It is what it is,” Oklahoma State third baseman Sydney Pennington said. “We played pretty clean defense all season and just had a couple of mishaps there at the end. I’m just really proud of this team and what we’ve done in this World Series.”

___

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CliffBruntAP

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

Related
heartlandcollegesports.com

Texas A&M AD Wants Texas as its Permanent Rival in the SEC

When Oklahoma and Texas officially make their move to a new conference it will usher in a new era in college athletics: the era of a 16-team super league known as the SEC. With the new-look Southeastern Conference on the horizon, issues have arisen surrounding the logistics of major additions like the Sooners and Longhorns, namely scheduling and permanent opponents going forward.
TEXAS STATE
voiceofmotown.com

REPORT: Courtney Ramey Focused on One Team Now

Morgantown, West Virginia – Courtney Ramey, a 6’3 combo guard, who averaged 10.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game in his four seasons with the Texas Longhorns, has been the top target for the West Virginia Mountaineers over the past several weeks. Ramey, who is an...
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Texas College Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
kswo.com

Stitt announces big tech investment in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Kevin Stitt unveiled a new company that will be setting up shop in Stillwater, and will be the United States’ first fully-integrated rare earth manufacturing facility. The company’s $100 million investment will pave the way for the state to lead in the manufacturing...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Gajewski
Person
Homer
koxe.com

Missing Breckenridge, Texas Woman Found in Oklahoma City

BRECKENRIDGE – According to information shared by the Stephens County Sheriff’s Department through social media, a missing Breckenridge woman has been found in Oklahoma City. The statement reads – “On June 8, 2022 Bonnie Lucas was located in Oklahoma City after being reported missing. She has been reunited with family and is under the care of medical professionals. As we celebrate the news that she is now safe, the family is requesting privacy as her disappearance is still under investigation. If anyone reading this feels alone, scared, or lost, we encourage you to keep pushing forward and never lose hope.”
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Longhorns#The Red River Rivalry
CultureMap Austin

Buc-ee’s will pump up Austin area with world’s largest convenience store

The saga of the world’s biggest convenience store rolls on. For now, the largest convenience store in the world is the Buc-ee’s location in New Braunfels, measuring a little over 66,000 square feet. But Buc-ee’s recently revealed that a new store coming to Sevierville, Tennessee, would take that title. However, it wasn’t long before Buc-ee’s topped itself by announcing the world’s largest convenience store would be a Buc-ee’s planned for Johnstown, Colorado.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

What does it take to get a gun in Oklahoma?

FOX23 went to a local gun store, Dong’s Guns and Ammo, here in Tulsa to see what it takes to get a gun in the state of Oklahoma. “I’d say 90 percent of people get an instant approval, and they take the gun and leave. The other 10 percent have to wait three business days,” said Dong’s President David Stone.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
Z94

Take a Tour of This Old Creepy Abandoned & Allegedly Haunted Oklahoma Circus Camp!

For a lot of people the only thing that's scarier than a creepy clown, is a ghost clown! Talk about nightmare fuel, that's taking it to a whole new level of terror. Oh, but it gets even scarier. Add in the spectral presence of circus animals, performers, freaks, and even the spirits of deceased audience members and you've got an idea of what this place is all about. It's the old abandoned Gandini’s Circus Camp in Edmond, Oklahoma.
Lincoln Report

3 Incredible Small Towns in Texas

There is a wide variety of small towns in Texas, each with its own distinctive characteristics. If you're looking for a place to slow down and enjoy some old-fashioned Texas hospitality, then one of these towns is sure to fit the bill.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

938K+
Followers
454K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy