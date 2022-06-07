Henrico middle school students arrested on gun charges

Two John Rolfe Middle School students were arrested Monday after a handgun was found on campus, Henrico Police said.

One student came to school with the gun and showed it to another student, who then took the gun and walked away with it, according to police.

Both students were charged with underage possession of a firearm and possession of a gun on school property. The children were admitted to the Henrico Juvenile Detention Home.

There is no known threat to any school, according to Henrico Police.