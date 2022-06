One of the "must-see" attractions of this year's Titan Solar Power Arizona Celebration of Freedom will be the Great All-American Car Show presented by Bashas' and Food City. The car show will feature 50 pre-registered American-made vehicles on display outdoors between the Mesa Convention Center and the Mesa Amphitheatre. Registration is available through June 26. The registration fee is $20. The car show includes a "Best of Show" with trophies for first place, second place and third place. All entries will receive a commemorative dashboard plaque.

MESA, AZ ・ 11 HOURS AGO