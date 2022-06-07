Ranking: Hawaii near the bottom of states for health, innovation of state’s economy
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new ranking on the health of state economies shows Hawaii’s is rather sickly. WalletHub ranked...www.hawaiinewsnow.com
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new ranking on the health of state economies shows Hawaii’s is rather sickly. WalletHub ranked...www.hawaiinewsnow.com
Sounds about democrat. Hawaii never had the economy to sustain democrat policies. The states at the top are still riding on the foundations laid by Republicans over 3 generations ago. California I’d already running out of other peoples’ money as it hurtles towards bankruptcy running out of other peoples’ money. It has more people leaving than entering or staying. Even Tesla left. There’s a reason for all that.
Comments / 5