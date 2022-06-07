ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian County, MO

Multi-state car chase ends in 2 arrests

By Emilee Kuschel
 3 days ago

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. – Two suspects were arrested after a car chase that began in Harrison, Arkansas, and ended in Greene County, according to MSHP.

Frank G Hawkins, 39-years-old, and Ashley M Martin, 26-years-old, were being pursued by Arkansas State Police and the US Marshals Service when they crashed the stolen car they were driving in Harrison, Arkansas.

The two suspects then stole a car from a car lot and fled north towards the Arkansas-Missouri state line.

Jacob Hodgkins, charged in his wife’s death, surrendered to police in Utah

The owner of the car lot called the Harrison Police Department when he discovered the car had been stolen and informed them that the car had a tracker on it.

The suspects traveled along Highway 160 to Spokane, Mo, where they attempted to hide behind a gas station near some storage units.

Christian County Deputies and MSHP Troop D Troopers joined the pursuit when the suspects got back on the highway after driving through wooded areas for a while.

US Marshals join search for Barry County fugitives

They traveled from Highway 160 to State Highway EE, then Highway 65 towards Springfield.

Greene County Deputies joined the chase as the suspects drove towards James River Freeway.

The pursuit ended on Campbell Avenue when one of the pursuant authorities hit the car driven by the suspects at a low speed.

The male suspect tried to flee and carjack another vehicle but was stopped by a Christian County deputy.

Springfield man charged after stealing two phones, $6 in cash

The female suspect was arrested and taken into MSHP custody when the car crashed.

Both suspects were taken to the Christian County Jail by MSHP Troopers.

Hawkins is charged with Felony Tampering with a Motor Vehicle, Felony Resisting Arrest, Felony Leaving the Scene of a Traffic Crash, Felony US Marshals Warrant for Escape, Careless and Impudent Driving, and Speed, according to MSHP arrest records.

Martin is charged with Felony 2nd-Degree Tampering with a Motor Vehicle, Felony Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, Felony Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine), Felony US Marshals Warrant for Escape, Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana, and Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, according to MSHP arrest records.

OzarksFirst is working to uncover the reason they were being pursued by Arkansas State Police and the US Marshals Service initially.

