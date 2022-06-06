ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

From the Town Clerk

By Florice Craig
Cover picture for the articleJune is a great month for new beginnings, the buds on the trees are finally blooming, folks are planting flower and vegetable gardens and of course summer begins on June 21. Don’t forget to fly you American Flag in honor of Flag Day June 14th and don’t forget Father’s Day on...

Rehoboth Ambulance Chief Honored with “EMS Steward of the Community” Award

Scott Meagher has been honored as Morton Hospital’s 2022 “EMS Steward of the Community” award recipient. In celebration of National Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Week, Steward Health Care hosted this award ceremony for the fourth time on May 16 at the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel in Norwood. Active in EMS for more than 43 years, Meagher currently serves as Chief at Rehoboth Ambulance Committee and Director of the Paramedic & EMT Program at Massasoit Community College. Meagher was nominated and recognized for his decades of service to EMS and to our community.
Build A Better Book Sale – Donate Salable Books

The two annual book sales at Weaver Library attract hundreds of book lovers. Some are from the local community, some from throughout the state, and others from Massachusetts and Connecticut. What brings them to the Spring and Fall Book Sales is the quality of the books offered for sale, the reasonable pricing, and the meticulous organization of the event. Books are displayed on easily accessible wooden bookcases or metal book trucks for the convenience of patrons, and separated into more than 50 categories. Novels are arranged in alphabetical order, to make it easy to find favorite authors. Many describe it as like walking into a book store. That is not by accident. It is by design.
Susan Margaret (Alfano) Place

Susan Margaret (Alfano)Place was born on May 17, 1961. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on June 7, 2022, at the age of 61. Susan fought a hard courageous battle against Ovarian Cancer for 6 years, 6 months and 5 days. She was the beloved wife of...
Congratulations Alyssa Pinheiro Machado

Alyssa Pinheiro Machado of East Providence graduated Summa Cum Laude from the Fashion Institute of Technology on May 24, receiving her Bachelor’s of Science degree in Fashion Business Management with a minor in English, also having completed specializations in Buying & Planning as well as Product Development. Alyssa was an active member of FIT’s on campus boutique the Style Shop and the Merchandising Society. After completing several internships in wholesale and product development in college, Alyssa will be continuing her professional career within Macy’s Executive Development Program in Product Development in New York, New York.
