FARMINGTON—It has been 21 years since the events of Sept. 11, 2001 rocked the nation, killing 2,977 people in the deadliest terror attack in human history. Americans watched in horror as planes hit the twin towers in New York. Firefighters and law enforcement officers rushed in to help the wounded and more than 300 were killed when the towers collapsed. The incident spurred Americans to pull together in a common cause to do something more for each other and the country.

FARMINGTON, UT ・ 14 HOURS AGO