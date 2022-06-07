ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

Oklahoma rallies past Florida 5-4, wins Gainesville Regional

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0g2cB8Os00

Shortstop Peyton Graham hit a two-run homer to spark a four-run eighth inning and Oklahoma rallied to beat No. 13 overall seed Florida 5-4 to win the Gainesville Regional on Monday.

Oklahoma (40-21) won two of three games against Florida (41-25) on its way to earning a berth in the super regionals. The Sooners knocked the Gators into the loser's bracket with a 9-4 win. Florida bounced back with a 7-2 victory over the Sooners to force Monday's showdown.

Jac Caglianone staked Florida to a 1-0 lead with a home run in the bottom of the second. Kendall Pettis' solo shot for Oklahoma tied the game in the fifth. The Gators retook the lead in their half of the inning when Colby Halter reached on an error by Graham and scored on a two-out single by BT Riopelle.

Halter walked and scored on a sacrifice fly by Ty Evans in the seventh to put Florida up 3-1. Langford homered with one out in the ninth to cap the scoring for the Gators.

Jake Bennett pitched the final two innings for his first save. He allowed only Langford's homer, striking out two, including Riopelle to end the game. Trevin Michael went the first six innings, surrendering two runs — one earned — on six hits and a walk with five strikeouts. Chazz Martinez (4-3) allowed a run in his only inning of work but got the win.

Tanner Tredaway had three of Oklahoma's eight hits and scored a run.

Langford had three of Florida's eight hits.

——

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma#Baseball#Sports#Gainesville Regional#Sooners#Gators#Ap
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
ABC News

ABC News

688K+
Followers
158K+
Post
377M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy