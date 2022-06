PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The search is on for an attempted murder suspect in Pearl River County, and investigators warn he should be considered armed and dangerous. Amanti Briscoe, 23, is accused of firing at least eight shots into an apartment complex on Jackson Landing Road Tuesday around 11:30 a.m. No one was hit by the bullets, but Major Marc Ogden told WLOX News Briscoe used a handgun to fire into the building where families live.

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO