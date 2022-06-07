ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

WATCH: Did umpires make the right call late in the Maryland-UConn NCAA Tournament baseball game? Not everyone agrees.

By Tim Schwartz, Ryan McFadden, Baltimore Sun
A team assistant calls out while helping UConn first baseman Ben Huber, on ground, during the eighth inning of an NCAA Tournament regional elimination game against Maryland in College Park Monday night. Vincent Alban/Baltimore Sun/TNS

A controversial call in the eighth inning might prove to be the difference in Maryland baseball’s season.

Trailing UConn, 10-8, in an elimination game in an NCAA Tournament regional in College Park Monday night, star fifth-year senior center fielder Chris “Bubba” Alleyne hit a slow bouncing dribbler up the first base line. The pitcher raced toward it, scooped up the ball and tossed an off-balance throw to first base that was missed by first baseman Ben Huber. Sophomore second baseman Kevin Keister, who had just doubled in a run and was at third base, raced home to cut what was once an eight-run deficit to one. Alleyne, who beat the throw to the bag, collided with Huber and both fell to the dirt. The first base umpire called Alleyne safe as Terps fans at Bob “Turtle” Smith Stadium erupted.

And then came the controversy.

Seconds after being called safe, the home plate umpire Jeff Head overruled the call and called Alleyne out for running out of the baseline. And after a review, the overturned call — out at first base — was upheld, and Keister was brought back to third base, keeping the score 10-8.

“The umpire made the call that he thought was the right call and that’s just baseball,” Alleyne said. “[The call] was out of our control and that’s how the game goes.”

As UConn coach Jim Penders trotted onto the field to check on Huber, he didn’t know what call had been made as the loud crowd made it hard for him to hear the umpires.

“I didn’t realize what was going on,” Penders said. “It takes guts to make that call, but what I heard from the replay, it was the right call.”

Maryland coach Rob Vaughn said the way the rule was enforced was right, whether he liked it or not.

“It’s unfortunate that it was a big spot,” Vaughn said. “Maybe I wish it wouldn’t have been enforced in that situation, but Jeff is a good umpire. He’s crew chief for a reason. He called the play as he saw it and that’s their job.”

What was the rule in question? Longtime Orioles fans might remember when a similar call wasn’t called and cost Baltimore a game in the 1969 World Series against the New York Mets. Meanwhile, Washington Nationals fans might remember the 2019 World Series, when shortstop Trea Turner was called out for a similar violation.

But not everyone agrees that Alleyne ran out of the baseline.

Nick Lorusso grounded out in the next at-bat to end Maryland’s threat, and the Terps went on to lose the game, 11-8, to end their season.

“[Head] enforced it the way he saw it,” Vaughn said. “Unfortunately for us in that situation, it was a gut punch.”

