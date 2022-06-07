ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PIAA 6A baseball: The streak and Liberty’s season continue with 1-0 win over Manheim Township

By Keith Groller, The Morning Call
 3 days ago
Liberty’s Reece D’Amico, center, celebrates with teammates after the Hurricanes beat Manheim Township on Monday in the first round of the PIAA Class 6A tournament at DeSales University. Joseph Scheller/The Morning Call/TNS

Throughout the course of a remarkable sophomore season, Liberty High’s Noah Gyauch-Quick has heard a lot about his streak of innings without giving up an earned run.

To his credit, Gyauch-Quirk doesn’t pay much attention to the streak. He’s more focused on winning games. Sometimes the two go hand-in-hand.

Monday night in his first varsity start, Gyauch-Quirk’s streak continued and so did the Hurricanes’ season with a remarkable 1-0 win over Manheim Township at DeSales University in the first round of the PIAA Class 6A tournament.

Gyauch-Quirk escaped numerous jams including one in the top of the seventh and Liberty fans couldn’t relax until Braylen Gonzalez ran down Ty Jenkins’ deep fly ball in the left-center gap for the final out with a runner at third.

“I knew I needed to catch that ball, the whole game was relying on that catch,” Gonzalez said. “I ran as fast as I could and caught it.”

Gonzalez is another sophomore who bodes well for Liberty’s future. But the present isn’t bad either for the District 11 champions, who won a state playoff game for the first time since 2017 when they reached the state semis.

The Hurricanes (24-2) will try to return to the semis when they play defending 6A state champ La Salle College, a 9-6 first-round winner over Pennsbury, in Thursday’s quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Thursday at Boyertown.

Gyauch-Quirk threw too many pitches to able to pitch again Thursday, but even if he never gets to throw another pitch, his 2022 season will be one to remember. He stretched his streak of innings without an earned run to 43⅓ with a 7-hit, 6-strikeout effort in which he stranded five runners, four in scoring position. He has 69 strikeouts and just eight walks.

The Blue Streaks, the Lancaster-Lebanon League champs who finished 21-6, had plenty of chances. They had first and third with none out in the first and didn’t score. They had second and third and none out in the fourth and didn’t score and a runner at third with out in the seventh and didn’t score.

“I just try to stay calm,” Gyauch-Quirk said after making his first start since he began a fall league game in 2021. “I got myself in a lot of tough situations, especially in the last inning, but I just tried to stay calm, throw strikes and get out of it.”

Ben Shenosky led off with the seventh a single, and pinch-runner Coleson Stoltzfus went to second on Gyauch-Quirk’s errant pickoff attempt. Tyler Mulholland moved Stoltzfus to third with a sacrifice bunt and then Manheim Township, the District 3 runner-up, hit the ball hard twice.

The first was a sinking line drive snagged by second baseman Tate George and the last one was the running catch by Gonzalez.

“I lost it for a quick second and I was like ‘Uh, oh’ but I just kept running and it ended up in my glove,” Gonzalez said. “I’ve never made a catch in a bigger spot.”

As for his Gyauch-Quick, Gonzalez, who will get to play two more seasons with him, said: “Noah’s incredible. This whole year he has been insane. He’s a big part of our winning culture.”

Liberty couldn’t get much going against Manheim Township pitcher Fisher Druck until the fourth. With one out, JC Spinosa was hit by a pitch, stole second and scored an out later on Hayden O’Neill’s single to left-center. The Hurricanes, who were held to four hits, stranded two in the fourth and two more in the fifth, but it didn’t matter thanks to Gyauch-Quirk and some quality defense.

Hurricanes catcher Reece D’Amico threw out a runner trying to steal, threw to Gyauch-Quirk to nab a runner trying to score on a potential wild pitch and also hustled to get to a pitch that got away from Gyauch-Quirk and caromed off the backstop before a runner could attempt to score.

“Noah did a heck of a job tonight, but that was also an outstanding defensive job behind him,” Liberty coach Andy Pitsilos said. “That was nine guys playing together. There was lots of big plays. It was a team effort and one of the best games I’ve seen in awhile.”

O’Neill, who was Liberty’s hero on the mound in the district finals, came through at the plate this time.

“We had a runner at second with two outs and you can’t try to do too much,” O’Neill said. “I trusted my approach. I trusted my hands. I got ahead in the count. He threw me a ball I could hit and I took advantage of it.”

As a senior, O’Neill said it means so much to keep the 100th year of Liberty’s anniversary celebration going forward for at least a few more days.

“We’re doing it for Bethlehem, we’re doing it for Liberty and it’s so great to keep the tradition of Liberty baseball going strong in the school’s 100th year,” he said.

Allentown, PA
