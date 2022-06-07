Heated County Commission debate results in new voting system for November

Shelby County commissioners approved $5.8 million in funding Monday, June 6, for a new hybrid voting system for the November state and county general election.

The new system will allow Shelby County voters to choose between voting on a hand-marked paper ballot and voting on updated touch-screen machines with a paper readout that voters run through a digital scanner and into a sealed ballot box.

The 9-4 vote and the debate that preceded it by several hours did little to resolve the long-term issue of a new voting system for the county that has dragged on for years.

Although Shelby County Elections Administrator Linda Phillips said after the decision was made that it “allowed voters to prevail.”

Linda Phillips

“Arriving at this point has been a complex and sometimes contentious process,” Phillips said in an emailed statement. “When using the new machines, voters can choose between Voter Marked Paper Ballots and Ballot Marketing Devices (digital ballots), and those options will now be in place for the November 2022 election.”

The Shelby County Election Commission resurrected the stalled funding resolution with the idea that it would be used in time for the August elections.

Phillips warned in the last few weeks that the county’s election system is down to its last of three servers that may not make it through the count of votes in the August election and required a change in systems immediately after it failed during early voting in advance of the May 3 county primary election day.

A majority of county commissioners, however, remained suspicious about the last-minute push by the election commission to settle and decided instead to use the same election machinery for the August ballot and then move to some kind of more modern and reliable system for the November state and federal general election.

Early voting in advance of the August election day begins in mid-July on the “big ballot” — the once-every-eight-year ballot that combines nonpartisan judicial races with the county general election, along with state and federal primary elections, for the longest ballot in Shelby County politics.

County Commissioner Van Turner argued the August election was the wrong time to change voting system and too quick.

“To switch the voting machines around and we have to go to the polls in a month is a lot,” Turner said. “The hybrid may be the way to go … But that’s better suited for a November 2022 election, which is important but it does not have the same local ramification that the August election will have.”

Van Turner

Turner pushed for and got commission approval to rebid the contract for a new voting system. But the commission then took a five-minute recess following the decision and reconsidered the earlier action, triggering several more hours of sometimes heated debate.

Commissioner Mick Wright shaped the compromise that returned to the original hybrid system with no rebid but moving its use to November balloting instead of August.

Earlier Wright questioned keeping the same voting system in use for August despite the warning from Phillips.

“The timing is not ideal,” Phillips said of a new system for the August ballot starting with July early voting. “But the situation is critical. … It’s better than having my election server fail on election night in August.”

But the votes weren’t there for an August move to a new system despite the warning. And instead a rebid of a new voting system was adding in the debate that followed.

Mick Wright

“Instead of having a short time-line now we are going to roll the dice on having this current equipment work for August,” Wright said of the rebid, which would involve creating a new proposal with technical specifications for voting vendors to bid on. “Now we are going to put ourselves right in the same place we are now in September and October. Is that a legitimate position? Do we really believe that’s going to happen?”

Hours later, the terrain changed again among the 13 members, and the rebid favored by Turner was out, based on a 10-3 vote in favor of Wright’s amendment that kept the delay of a new voting system to November but tossed the rebid of the contract.

Those voting yes on the amendment along with Wright were Mark Billingsley, David Bradford, Chairman Willie Brooks, Edmund Ford Jr., Mickell Lowery, Amber Mills, Brandon Morrison, Tami Sawyer and Michael Whaley.

Voting no with Turner were Eddie Jones and Reginald Milton.

The vote on the main resolution as amended shifted yet again just minutes later with little additional debate.

Sawyer joined Jones, Milton and Turner in voting no.

The compromise of a hybrid system allowing both new touch-screen machines and paper ballots was suggested earlier this year by Brooks and former election commission chairman Brent Taylor, and had trouble even getting to a vote with Taylor leaving the election commission shortly after its proposal to run for state Senate.

The proposal needed votes from at least two members of the eight-vote Democratic majority on the commission for approval. And those pushing for a system that was all hand-marked paper ballots continued to call on Democratic commissioners to vote down the compromise right up to Monday’s set of votes.

“No voting machine should ever be used,” A.J. Danneman told the commission. “I want my vote to be counted. I want to continue to live in a Constitutional republic and not under a one-world government.”

Democratic commissioner Michael Whaley was among those who said he was threatened after former commissioner Steve Mulroy and others paper-ballot advocates distributed their phone numbers last week in a press conference to rally opposition to the compromise.

“That is not okay,” he said.

Michael Whaley

“We need to be able to have an election. I think there is a lot of rhetoric but I believe that whether it’s these machines, hand-marked or hybrid systems — that we can still have a fair, efficient election, which is what everyone wants,” Whaley said. “Yet I’m getting threats and yet people are putting my personal cell phone out there in my own party to threaten me because I’m open to a solution to a problem that no one’s been able to solve yet.”

Mulroy was mentioned specifically in the debate by Brooks.

“I don’t appreciate Mr. Mulroy giving out my personal info without my personal consent to have people call me and threaten me,” Brooks said. “He could have easily reached out to me. He didn’t do that.”

Mulroy told The Daily Memphian, he and others used contact information including mostly email addresses that were available in campaign finance reports and didn’t tell anyone to threaten commissioners.

“The fact that many constituents saw fit to email their commissioners to ask for paper ballots, that’s important. That means that voters wanted paper ballots,” he said. “I don’t understand what the problem is with that. ... What we asked people to do would be to email County Commissioners to express their concerns. And many of them did. And I think is absolutely nothing wrong with that.”