A Buffalo man has been charged for a fatal stabbing that took place on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that the 27-year-old man was arraigned on the morning of Thursday, June 9, before Cheektowaga Town Court Justice David Stevens on one count of Manslaughter in the First Degree. Jaquan Combs of Buffalo allegedly stabbed the victim in the neck with a knife during an argument on Wednesday that happened around 2 pm. The incident took place on Harlem Road in a parking lot near Wayne Terrace in Cheektowaga.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO