Chance of rain for the Hudson Valley Tuesday

NOW: Comfortable night and then increasing clouds throughout the day before rain chances around the commute home.

NEXT: Rain chances increase the second half of the day on Tuesday before more rain showers possible scattered on Wednesday and a soaking rain (WEATHER TO WATCH) possible Thursday morning. The weekend also looks unsettled with periods of rain developing into Saturday afternoon.

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says Tuesday will see a mix of sun and clouds before the chance of rain increases for the second half of the day.

LIVE BLOG: News 12 weather updates

FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Mainly clear to partly cloudy. Cool with lows around 59 degrees.

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. Chance for rain increases after 4PM. Highs around 78. Lows around 63.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Highs around 77. Lows around 65.

THURSDAY: WEATHER TO WATCH -- Moderate to heavy rain likely during the morning. Drier into the afternoon with sun developing. Highs around 78. Lows around 60.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny - highs around 81. Lows around 62.

SATURDAY: POSSIBLE WEATHER TO WATCH -- Mainly cloudy with periods of rain developing into the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 73. Lows around 62.

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds. Shower chance. Highs around 75. Lows near 62.



