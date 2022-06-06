ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

24-year-old man indicted in connection with 11 drive-by shootings

By Haleigh Kochanski, Arizona Republic
A 24-year-old man has been indicted on 72 counts in the case of 11 drive-by shootings that spanned from December 2021 to May 2022 in West and South Phoenix.

The defendant in the case has been identified as Manuel Sierra, 24.

Prosecutors state that Sierra targeted and shot at homes and cars and put residents in "grave danger," according to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

"We were very fortunate that none of the multiple shots fired over the past few months took an innocent life," said County Attorney Rachel Mitchell. "We cannot, however, underestimate the fear, anxiety and sense of worry these families felt as each night passed, not knowing when the bullet would come again."

Officials previously said Sierra targeted multiple members of an extended family over the six months, striking numerous homes and vehicles in south and west Phoenix along with sending threatening text messages.

At least half of the shootings involving residences occurred while they were occupied though nobody was injured, authorities said, adding that Sierra was previously a romantic partner with one of the family members

The indictment includes charges of endangerment, criminal damage, unlawful discharge of a firearm, drive by shooting, discharge of a firearm at a structure and disorderly conduct.

