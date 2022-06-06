ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Bright Spot: June 6

WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jDhMB_0g2c0f1y00

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — We are sharing the positive things happening in your communities during our evening newscasts.

You can send pictures and videos to news@wcia.com or submit them to the WCIA 3 Facebook page.

WCIA 3 News at 5 p.m.

WCIA 3 News at 6 p.m.

WCIA 3 News at 9 p.m. on WCIX

WCIA 3 News at 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

A gallon of gas costs $5. What else can you buy for that price?

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Gas prices have been on the rise in central Illinois and across the country, and there is no sign that rise will slow down. Experts say that a limited oil supply, the pandemic and the ongoing war in Ukraine are behind the increase. Gas Buddy is out with new numbers on […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Central Illinois care facilities fined for violations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced it has posted the 2022 Quarterly Report of Nursing Home Violators on the IDPH website. According to officials, several facilities in central Illinois were among the nursing homes that were cited with type “A” violations of the Nursing Home Care Act and processed between January […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

From the Farm: Crop progress reports

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service is set to report next Monday on planting progress and crop conditions. Illinois state statistician Mark Schleusener said that information comes from a cadre of individuals. “Most of the people that are in our sample for that are in the Farm Service […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Illinois ranks 16th most expensive state for household bills

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois is the 16th most expensive state for household bills, according to the 2022 State by State Bill Pay Market report released by doxo. This report investigates the $4.6 trillion U.S. consumer bill pay market and breaks it down into the 10 most common household bill payment categories, including mortgage, rent, loans, utilities, […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Sports
WCIA

5 Marines dead after military aircraft crash in California

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (NewsNation) — Five Marines were killed after a military aircraft crashed in California near the southern border, a military official said Thursday. The aircraft, an MV-22B Osprey, belongs to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing. It went down at 12:25 p.m. PT Wednesday near the town of Glamis, which is close to Camp Pendleton.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WCIA

Quilt exhibit honors lives lost to HIV/AIDS in central Illinois

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Spurlock Museum visitors were guided through the “Sewn in Memory” exhibit Sunday. The collection displays quilt panels honoring people who died from HIV/AIDS in central Illinois. The panels belong to the National Aids Memorial in Washington D.C., which commemorates over 100,000 people. They were made primarily in the 1980s and 90s […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

US Navy helicopter crashes near CA-AZ border

YUMA, Arizona (KLAS/NEXSTAR) — Emergency responders from Naval Air Facility El Centro are heading to the scene of another military aircraft crash north of Yuma, Arizona, along the California-Arizona border. In a Facebook post, the Naval base wrote, “EMERGENCY ALERT! We have received reports that a military aircraft has...
YUMA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wcix#Nexstar Media Inc
WCIA

Texas Senate committee to examine Uvalde school shooting, develop new safety measures

A new Texas Senate committee formed by the governor to examine state safety following the school massacre in Uvalde, will hold it's first meeting the week of June 21 in Austin, a state senator from the border appointed to the committee told Border Report on Tuesday. Texas Sen. Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa, a Democrat from McAllen, is one of 11 members appointed to the new Senate Special Committee to Protect All Texans. He is one of only two members who represent the Texas border to serve on this special detail, which he said will start in two weeks after all of the funerals have been held in the border town of Uvalde.
TEXAS STATE
WCIA

Arizona prisoner asks Supreme Court to delay his execution

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona prisoner made a last-minute request to the U.S. Supreme Court to delay his execution scheduled Wednesday for his murder conviction in the 1984 killing of an 8-year-old girl. Frank Atwood made the request Tuesday after a lower court rejected his arguments that the execution...
ARIZONA STATE
WCIA

Pritzker signs higher education bills into law

CHICAGO (WCIA) — Governor Pritzker signed into law on Tuesday three bills aimed at increasing education equity across Illinois in the higher education system. House Bill 4201 helps students at state universities and community colleges access benefits through “benefit navigators.” The purpose of benefits navigators is to guide students in seeking and applying for federal, […]
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
WCIA

‘Have a meritorious day’: South Carolina Marines respond to hate on Pride post

PARRIS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — The Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island Facebook Page is getting noticed after acknowledging Pride Month in a recent post. The post, added on June 1, read, “During the month of June, the Marine Corps takes #Pride in recognizing and honoring the contributions of our LGBTQ service members. We remain committed to fostering an environment free from discrimination, and defend the values of treating all equally, with dignity and respect.” It also featured a helmet with rainbow-colored bullets.
PARRIS ISLAND, SC
WCIA

WCIA

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy