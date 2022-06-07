ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robinson, IL

RHS courtyard project on hold

By By Randy Harrison
Robinson Daily News
Robinson Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jjxoK_0g2c0bV400

Plans to renovate the Robinson High School courtyard may not come to fruition this year because of unexpectedly high costs.

During a special meeting Monday, Unit 2 board members learned that the sole bid on the project came in at $874,500. Earlier estimates for the job were almost $200,000 to $400,000 less and the architect’s estimate from the Farnsworth Group was $750,000.

The board agreed to table any decision on the sole bid received for the project until the district could gather more information, such as what might be done to lower the cost. The matter will be reconsidered during the regular June 20 meeting.

That two-week delay, however, could mean that work will not be able to start on the renovations this summer. It would likely have to be pushed back to next year.

The plan is to turn the courtyard, located between the cafetorium and the 1999 wing into a multipurpose outdoor space where students can eat, study and more. Farnsworth’s designs include a large, rounded plaza as well as two smaller patios and two small amphitheaters where classes of 20 to 25 students can meet.

A chain-length fence would be installed along the access road behind the school to separate it from the courtyard.

Jennette Rosborough said she suffered “sticker shock” when she saw the bid. She wondered if they should hold off on the project and instead focus on finishing other work the district already has underway.

“This could become the heart of the school,” Roston Rich said. He questioned, however, if Unit 2 might not do better spending money on multiple smaller projects.

Dr. Michael Elliott agreed the area would be well utilized by students and faculty. Superintendent Josh Quick said it afterschool and extracurricular programs, as well as classes, already use the courtyard.

“There’s no doubt it would be just awesome,” Mary Jane Parker added.

The volatile economy and potential difficulties getting needed materials could account for the higher bid, Quick said. The large amount of landscaping and drainage work involved also added to the price.

Also, during the special meeting Monday, board members approved a “separation agreement” with RHS English teacher Jonathan Cook.

Under the no-fault, mutual agreement, Cook will resign his teaching position.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
Robinson, IL
Government
Robinson, IL
Education
City
Robinson, IL
Local
Illinois Education
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rhs#Economy#The Farnsworth Group
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Robinson Daily News

Robinson Daily News

Robinson, IL
1K+
Followers
572
Post
80K+
Views
ABOUT

302 S. Cross St., Robinson, IL 62454 (618) 544-2101

 https://roblawnews.com/robinson

Comments / 0

Community Policy