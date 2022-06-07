RHS courtyard project on hold

Plans to renovate the Robinson High School courtyard may not come to fruition this year because of unexpectedly high costs.

During a special meeting Monday, Unit 2 board members learned that the sole bid on the project came in at $874,500. Earlier estimates for the job were almost $200,000 to $400,000 less and the architect’s estimate from the Farnsworth Group was $750,000.

The board agreed to table any decision on the sole bid received for the project until the district could gather more information, such as what might be done to lower the cost. The matter will be reconsidered during the regular June 20 meeting.

That two-week delay, however, could mean that work will not be able to start on the renovations this summer. It would likely have to be pushed back to next year.

The plan is to turn the courtyard, located between the cafetorium and the 1999 wing into a multipurpose outdoor space where students can eat, study and more. Farnsworth’s designs include a large, rounded plaza as well as two smaller patios and two small amphitheaters where classes of 20 to 25 students can meet.

A chain-length fence would be installed along the access road behind the school to separate it from the courtyard.

Jennette Rosborough said she suffered “sticker shock” when she saw the bid. She wondered if they should hold off on the project and instead focus on finishing other work the district already has underway.

“This could become the heart of the school,” Roston Rich said. He questioned, however, if Unit 2 might not do better spending money on multiple smaller projects.

Dr. Michael Elliott agreed the area would be well utilized by students and faculty. Superintendent Josh Quick said it afterschool and extracurricular programs, as well as classes, already use the courtyard.

“There’s no doubt it would be just awesome,” Mary Jane Parker added.

The volatile economy and potential difficulties getting needed materials could account for the higher bid, Quick said. The large amount of landscaping and drainage work involved also added to the price.

Also, during the special meeting Monday, board members approved a “separation agreement” with RHS English teacher Jonathan Cook.

Under the no-fault, mutual agreement, Cook will resign his teaching position.