Smith County, TX

Smith County Constable’s Office investigating animal cruelty case after horse found with chemical burns

By Cynthia Miranda
 3 days ago

Warning: This story contains graphic photos of an injured animal.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – The Smith County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office is investigating an animal cruelty case.

On Monday, officials received a call to the Winona Lakes Ranch on FM 16 because a horse, named Bitsy had severe chemical burns.

Law enforcement believe the animal had chemicals intentionally thrown on her. The horse has received treatment from a veterinarian. Anyone with information about the case should call 903-590-4870.

“Help us get justice for this animal,” said Josh Joplin, Smith County Constable for Precinct 4.

