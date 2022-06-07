Smith County Constable’s Office investigating animal cruelty case after horse found with chemical burns
Warning: This story contains graphic photos of an injured animal.
SMITH COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – The Smith County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office is investigating an animal cruelty case.
On Monday, officials received a call to the Winona Lakes Ranch on FM 16 because a horse, named Bitsy had severe chemical burns.2 injured after shooting at Marshall clothing store, shooter at large
Law enforcement believe the animal had chemicals intentionally thrown on her. The horse has received treatment from a veterinarian. Anyone with information about the case should call 903-590-4870.
"Help us get justice for this animal," said Josh Joplin, Smith County Constable for Precinct 4.
