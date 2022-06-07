Brad and Angelina Are Feuding Again

The feud between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie has ignited again. Brad Pitt is claiming that Angelina “didn’t contribute” to the success of their Miraval wine business plus he claims that she sold her stake in the company to a “stranger with poisonous associations and intentions.”

In 2008, Bradgelina bought obtained a controlling stake in the wine business located at the chateau where they would later be married. Pitt’s legal team filed the papers on Friday, and Angelina’s legal team hasn’t commented on the allegations.

Are you surprised at the way these two are going at each other?

