ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Brad and Angelina Are Feuding Again

By Holly Haze
MIX 107.9
MIX 107.9
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21er2Q_0g2c0Qjx00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Srb7J_0g2c0Qjx00

Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty

The feud between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie has ignited again.  Brad Pitt is claiming that Angelina “didn’t contribute” to the success of their Miraval wine business plus he claims that she sold her stake in the company to a “stranger with poisonous associations and intentions.”

In 2008, Bradgelina bought obtained a controlling stake in the wine business located at the chateau where they would later be married.  Pitt’s legal team filed the papers on Friday, and Angelina’s legal team hasn’t commented on the allegations.

Are you surprised at the way these two are going at each other?

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Miraval (@miraval)

Comments / 0

Related
Financial World

Justin Bieber: "My disease is getting worse"

Justin Bieber has announced the cancellation of two scheduled concerts in Toronto. He explained: "I have done everything to get better but my illness is getting worse. It breaks my heart but I will have to cancel my next shows on the orders of the doctors." In 2020, Bieber said...
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Sound of Music child stars surprise Julie Andrews at AFI tribute with 'Do-Re-Mi' sing-along

Julie Andrews was celebrated with a moving musical tribute sung by her The Sound of Music costars during a celebration of her six-decade career on Thursday night. The icon was presented with the 48th AFI Life Achievement Award at a gala tribute Hollywood, and was surprised when the actors who portrayed the von Trapp children reunited for the touching moment.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Angelina Jolie
MIX 107.9

‘General Hospital’ Celebrates Filming 15,000 Episodes

‘General Hospital’ Celebrates Filming 15,000 Episodes! That is quite the milestone. ABC’s General Hospital just hit a milestone. They filmed their 15,000th episode this past week. The episode will air on June 17. GH first debuted in 1963.They have sure been through a lot since the show first hit daytime television! General Hospital is the second longest […] The post ‘General Hospital’ Celebrates Filming 15,000 Episodes appeared first on The Mix 107.9.
TV & VIDEOS
MIX 107.9

Britney Spears Shares with Fans That She had a miscarriage

Britney Spears recently revealed that she and Sam Asghari lost their baby due to a miscarriage. Britney said, “This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce it until we were further along, however, we were overly excited to share the good news.” She continued, “We will continue trying […] The post Britney Spears Shares with Fans That She had a miscarriage appeared first on The Mix 107.9.
CELEBRITIES
MIX 107.9

MIX 107.9

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
203K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 107.9 Charlotte’s Best Mix!

 https://mix1079.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy