Go Big with These Small Animal Products

(PRESS RELEASE) SAN FRANCISCO, CA — Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) announced the launch of Canine Cancer: Take C.H.A.R.G.E. (Canine Health And ReGistry Exchange), a first-of-its-kind national Canine Cancer Registry and Canine Cancer Care Index to provide the veterinary community and dog owners with important incidence and prevalence data to help guide canine cancer diagnosis and treatment decisions. Launched on the first National Canine Cancer Awareness Day and co-sponsored by Jaguar Animal Health, TogoRun, and Ivee, the initiative will initially access information about canine cancer from two key sources: a nationally representative multi-year Gallup survey of U.S. dog owners, and a retrospective review of more than 35,000 anonymous canine patient records uploaded into a secure customized database with more than 830 confirmed cancer diagnoses.

