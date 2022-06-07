ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Go Big with These Small Animal Products

“According to the 2021-2022 APPA National Pet Owners Survey, an estimated 6.2 million households in the U.S. currently own a small animal,” said APPA Vice President of Marketing Diane Tiberio. “Fifty-eight percent of small animal owners note that their pets are fun to have in the household, and one-half of owners...

HABRI Launches New National Human Animal Bond Innovation Awards Program

(PRESS RELEASE) WASHINGTON, DC – The Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI) announced it has launched the Human Animal Bond Innovation Awards, a new awards program to recognize companies and organizations that are implementing innovative products and practices designed to advance the human-animal bond and create a more pet-friendly society.
Jaguar Health Announces Launch of the First U.S. Canine Cancer Registry and Canine Cancer Care Index

(PRESS RELEASE) SAN FRANCISCO, CA — Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) announced the launch of Canine Cancer: Take C.H.A.R.G.E. (Canine Health And ReGistry Exchange), a first-of-its-kind national Canine Cancer Registry and Canine Cancer Care Index to provide the veterinary community and dog owners with important incidence and prevalence data to help guide canine cancer diagnosis and treatment decisions. Launched on the first National Canine Cancer Awareness Day and co-sponsored by Jaguar Animal Health, TogoRun, and Ivee, the initiative will initially access information about canine cancer from two key sources: a nationally representative multi-year Gallup survey of U.S. dog owners, and a retrospective review of more than 35,000 anonymous canine patient records uploaded into a secure customized database with more than 830 confirmed cancer diagnoses.
Nite Ize Revolutionizes the Pet Tag Clip

(PRESS RELEASE) BOULDER, CO – Nite Ize, a leading manufacturer of innovative solution-based products, launched the MicroLink Pet Tag Carabiner. Available at retail in early fall, this revolutionary carabiner provides the simplicity and confidence pet owners need when securing their pet’s tags. “I’ve put this to the test...
Catalyst Pet Celebrates Two Years Helping Cats in Need

(PRESS RELEASE) LOUISVILLE, CO – Catalyst Pet is known for creating high-performance, sustainable cat litter to care for our cats and our earth. But the company believes sustainability is about more than the environment; it’s about health and justice in our communities. That’s why Catalyst Pet launched a shelter and rescue program two years ago in June, which is National Adopt a Cat Month, to support organizations and people that rescue, shelter, and trap-neuter-return kittens and cats.
Swedencare USA Proden PlaqueOff System Dental Care Bones Awarded Veterinary Oral Health Council Recognition

(PRESS RELEASE) POULSBO, WA — SwedencareUSA announced that its ProDen PlaqueOff System Dental Care Bones for large and small dogs have been awarded the Veterinary Oral Health Council (VOHC) Seal in the VOHC “Helps Control Plaque and Helps Control Tartar claim categories.” Swedencare’s ProDen PlaqueOff System Dental Bones are now permitted to carry the VOHC Accepted Seal and are approved for use world-wide in the Consumer and Veterinary market.
