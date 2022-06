CJ Carr is straying from his family’s lineage. Carr on Thursday announced that he has committed to Notre Dame. Carr is a 2024 recruit and 5-star quarterback prospect, according to 247 Sports’ composite rankings. He is from Saline, Mich., which is just outside Ann Arbor (where the University of Michigan is located). His grandfather is former Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr, who won a national championship with the team in the 1997 season. His father is former Michigan quarterback Jason Carr.

SALINE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO