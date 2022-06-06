Former Palm Desert High golfer Charlie Reiter earns first berth to U.S. Open

A sizzling nine-hole score in the morning and a steady round in the afternoon gave former Palm Desert High School golf star Charlie Reiter his first trip to the U.S. Open on Monday.

Reiter fired a 36-hole score of 7-under 135 at the Ocean Course at The Olympics Club in San Francisco. In one of nine U.S. Open sectional qualifying tournaments across the country, Reiter finished second in the 88-player event, earning one of the five berths into the U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass., on June 16-19.

A slow start to his morning 18 holes was erased when Reiter shot a 7-under 28 on the back nine, giving him a 5-under 66 in the first of his two rounds. He was tied for first in the field. The 28 featured seven birdies and two pars.

In the afternoon, Reiter was able to hold his place in the top five with a 2-under 69 featuring five birdies and two bogeys. While that put him four shots behind medalist and fellow amateur William Mouw of Pepperdine for the day, it leReiter one shot ahead of a three-way tie for third.

Reiter, 22, is perhaps best known in the golf world for playing in three consecutive The American Express tournaments on sponsor’s exemptions, including two when he was still a golfer at Palm Desert High School. In his second start at the event in 2019, Reiter fired a third-round 9-under 63 on the Stadium Course at PGA West, setting a then-tournament record for the event.

Start to a big summer

Reiter just finished his redshirt junior year at the University of San Diego. At the local qualifying tournament at Bermuda Dunes Country Club, where Ryder qualified for sectional play with a 4-under 68, he said he will not return to college in the fall. Instead, he will play as an amateur during the summer and through the U.S. Amateur before entering qualifying for the Korn Ferry Tour, the PGA Tour’s developmental tour.

Two desert golfers played in a sectional qualifier at the Nicklaus Course at Pronghorn Resort in Bend, Ore., where three Open spots were available for 65 players.

Chris Evans of Bermuda Dunes played well early and was among the leaders for much of the morning round before finishing with a 1-under 71. Evans matched that 71 in the afternoon 18 for a 142 total, four shots out of an Open berth.

Scott Cherry of Bermuda Dunes shot himself out of contention in the morning 18 with an 83, but rallied in the afternoon for a strong 68, one of the best rounds of the day at the Oregon site.

